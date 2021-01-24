WV Health Right
WV Health Right’s mission is to provide comprehensive, quality healthcare to impoverished uninsured/underinsured adults regardless of insurance or financial status. The number of uninsured, underinsured, and medically underserved West Virginians challenges the clinic to grow with its patient base. As Health Right secures a variety of resources, creates a caring environment, and provides quality comprehensive primary and specialty care, it works to make healthcare accessible to the thousands of West Virginians who call WV Health Right their medical home. Information about some of their clinic services is available below.
Medical
WV Health Right provides a caring, patient-centered system of care. Each patient is assigned to a medical team that monitors and tracks all aspects of the patients’ health needs. Patients with chronic illnesses (e.g., diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular, etc.) will receive continuity of medical supervision and medications. Those patients with acute illness can receive care on a non-emergency basis both on-site and at volunteer specialist’s offices. WV Health Right’s on-site pharmacy is one of the busiest in the state, filling over 300 prescriptions daily. To reduce wait time, patients must bring a prescription from their doctor or see a provider at the clinic. WV Health Right does not carry controlled drugs, narcotics, sedatives, tranquilizers, pain medications or sleeping pills. WV Health Right does not have every medication. If patients have their own doctor but need help getting prescriptions, Healthy Right can provide a list of medications available. Most physicians are familiar with the drugs stocked and will choose an appropriate medication. Health Right can fill from a written prescription or physicians may call the pharmacy direct at 304-414-5932. WV Health Right must have up-to-date household income information to fill prescriptions.
The James ‘Tiger’ Morton Catastrophic Illness Commission
This Commission was created during the 1999 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature to act as a last resort for those in dire need of medical assistance during a life-threatening illness once all other resources are exhausted.
A catastrophic illness means there is an imminent risk of death if assistance does not occur. To be eligible for the funds, a patient must meet the following guidelines:
- Be a resident of West Virginia one year prior to the date of onset/diagnosis and have a condition that meets the definition of catastrophic illness, which means there is imminent risk of death if assistance does not occur and have exhausted all other resources, including Medicaid and Hill-Burton Funds.
- An eligible applicant must apply for and be denied coverage by Medicaid, except in certain specific situations.
A few examples of covered expenses are:
- Proven and accepted medical procedures and treatments
- Transportation for the approved medical procedure to medical facilities for patient and one family member
- Medication that prevents rejection and/or reoccurrence of life-threatening illness
Here are specific expenses that are not covered by the Catastrophic Illness Commission. A few examples are:
- Maintenance for acute prescriptions
- Durable medical equipment
- Medical bills and related expenses incurred more than 30 days before application
- Experimental treatments, procedures or therapies
- Home remodeling or modifications
Dental Clinic
The primary goal of WV Health Right’s dental clinic is the elimination of pain and infection. Patients suffering from dental pain and infection can receive antibiotics on a walk-in basis Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Once a patient has been seen for X-rays and an exam by a dentist has been performed, an appointment will be scheduled to start necessary dental treatment. It is usually a patient’s third visit before treatment begins. WV Health Right has over 100 dedicated dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, and assistants who volunteer their time to the dental clinic. Dental services may include: medications for infections and pain, screening exams and X-rays, extractions and fillings and cleanings.
Eye Clinic
WV Health Right’s eye clinic continues to grow. The clinic’s volunteer ophthalmologist & optometrist see 35-40 patients per month for diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, eye disease, and annual dilated eye exams. Because of the high numbers of patients who are diabetic, the availability of the eye clinic is an important component of the clinic’s system of care for its patients.
Ebenezer Medical Outreach Inc.
The mission of Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. (EMO), is to provide access to free and affordable, comprehensive health care, preventative care, and pharmaceuticals to the Fairfield West community of Huntington and the surrounding areas including: Cabell County, Mason County, Putnam County, Lincoln County and Wayne County, West Virginia. Services include primary care service, women’s health services and orthopedic clinic. The outreach is located at 1448 10th Ave., Suite 100, Huntington, WV 25701; call 304-529-0753 or email emo@emohealth.org.
Dental Clinic
The dental clinic staffed by the Dental Director and volunteer dentist is currently opened on a part-time basis. The days the clinic is open depends of the availability of the dentists. The Huntington Dental Society has taken the clinic on as its home mission project. Its members have been instrumental in the continuation of this program.
Dental hygiene services provided by volunteer dental hygienists include teeth cleaning and brushing and flossing education.
Basic dental services provided by the dental director and volunteer dentists: on-site panoramic X-ray, restorations (fillings) and extractions, as well as referral services to participating local dentists for more extensive and complicated procedures.
Donated Denture Project
The Donated Denture Project offers free partials or full dentures through a partnership with dentists across the state who agree to donate their services to patients who meet the following eligibility criteria: They are Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients, and are 21 years of age and older or an adult 65 years of age and older with incomes at or below 133% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL), currently $1,305/month for a single-person family, and must have necessary teeth already extracted/pulled. Upon approval, eligible applicants will be placed with a dental provider to receive dentures or partials. If a person has insurance or other coverage that will pay for the services covered by the Donated Denture Project, that person is not eligible. Adults who have Medicaid coverage may be eligible if they meet the other criteria. If you would like more information on the Donated Denture Project, submit an inquiry via the Contact Us section of their website https://dhhr.wv.gov/oralhealth/pages/donateddentureproject.aspx , or call the Oral Health Program at 1-800-642-8522 or 304-558-5388. The project is located at 350 Capitol Street, Room 427, Charleston, WV, 25301.
Affordable Dentures
Affordable Dentures have local sites that provide dental services, extractions, dentures and implants at a lower, more affordable cost with different payment options. Call 1-800-DENTURE or visit www.affordabledentures.com for more information about local offices and pricing.
WV Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
The mission of the West Virginia Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (WVCDHH) is to advocate for, develop, and coordinate public policies, regulations, and programs to assure full and equal opportunity for persons who are deaf and hard of hearing in West Virginia. Services include:
- Telephonic Communication Device Loan Program
- Accessible Smoke Alarm Program
- Hearing Aids
The commission is located at 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Building 6, Room 863, Charleston, WV, 25305; local phone, 304-400-6959; toll free, 866-461-3578; website, www.wvdhhr.org/wvcdhh.
VISIONS
VISIONS is a statewide independent living program for seniors with vision loss coordinated by the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services.
You may be eligible if: You are a West Virginian, age 55 or older, you do not work and you have a permanent visual impairment that affects daily living activities such as reading mail, using the phone, cooking, shopping, socializing and more.
- Services are provided in your local community and may include:
- Instruction in alternative ways to perform tasks affected by vision loss
- Alternative home organization techniques
- Help you safely and effectively manage your medications
- Refer you for other services, such as Talking Book services and free directory assistance
- Help you connect with community activities
- Provide resources for adaptive aids and more
Visit wvdrs.org or call 1-800-642-3021.
Cabell-Wayne Association for the Blind
CWAB offers services such as transportation, technology assistance, vision rehabilitation, and recreation. For more information, contact CWAB by phone at 304-522-6991 or their website www.cwab.org; or visit the office at 38 Washington Ave., Huntington, WV 25701.
Lions Club
The Lions Club OneSight program is committed to improving the vision of the less fortunate, and offers education, outreach, and of course free prescription eyeglasses to those who qualify, including children. Assistance is provided by Lions Clubs for the needy who are hearing or visually impaired, blind, or who are faced with similar medical conditions. This non-profit organization operates across the nation and also worldwide, and it has helped millions of low-income and less- fortunate families over the years. Your local Lions Club organization will be able to advise people on and possibly offer individuals assistance for the purchase of hearing aids or eyeglasses. Visit www.lionsclubs.org for more information on a branch in your area.
Miracle Ear Foundation
Miracle-Ear® is committed to helping underserved people with hearing loss and giving them the gift of sound. Eligibility requirements are designed to reach those who need help most. In order to qualify for their program:
- Applicants must have a hearing loss that requires amplification (hearing aids).
- Applicants must verify there are no other resources available, including but not limited to: insurance, state Medicaid program, VA or vocational rehab, state or local programs, and other charity sources.
- Applicant’s total household income must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines and demonstrate personal inability to financially provide for hearing health.
Please call 877-403-8834 or review the application link on their site at www.miracle-ear.com.