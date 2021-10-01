It’s been two years since I heard those dreaded and scary words: “You have breast cancer.”
Today I’m healthy, I’m cancer free, and I’m happy and blessed.
Pink has always been important in my life; my mother passed away from breast cancer 28 years ago. Many friends and family along the way have also lost that battle, but there have been so many survivors too and I’m so thankful for that … I’m thankful to be here.
My faith, my family and friends, and my team of doctors have gotten me through. Encouraging and supporting someone with cancer is one of the kindest things someone can do; even the nod of “I understand what you’re going through” gives you strength and hope.
Prayers and well wishes to anyone who has fought the battle or has been affected by cancer. To those still fighting, “I understand and you are not alone.”
