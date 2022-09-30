When you have been diagnosed with breast cancer, you can experience a variety of emotions ranging from fear and sadness to anger and uncertainty. One thing you should not be feeling is alone.
At Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center (ECCC), our multidisciplinary breast cancer team is here to educate, empower and support you throughout your treatment. A key part of your team is a nurse navigator who will serve as a liaison between you and your caregivers. If you’ve never heard of a nurse navigator, you should know that we play many roles, all of which guide patients throughout their cancer journey.
We are educators
As a nurse navigator, I spend a lot of time providing education for our patients. A cancer diagnosis can be very stressful, and knowledge is power. We are committed to providing patients the information they need regarding their diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. At ECCC, we have a dedicated breast educator who offers surgery and post-op care education.
My role is to meet with patients after diagnosis to guide them through the appropriate treatments such as hormonal therapy, chemotherapy and radiation.
We are coordinators of care
Patients undergoing breast cancer treatment often require testing and multiple modalities of medical care. It is my job to coordinate this care in a timely manner. Radiology exams, biopsies, genetics evaluations, cardiac testing, lab work, surgeries, fertility preservation and clinical trial appointments can be time consuming and overwhelming. Nurse navigators are instrumental in organizing, updating and communicating this care to patients and caregivers. We want to develop a plan of care that meets each patient’s individual needs.
We are problem solvers
Nurse navigators, along with social workers, work to eliminate barriers and reduce the burden of a cancer diagnosis. These barriers can often come in the form of financial considerations or transportation needs. We can connect you with resources for financial aid, prescription assistance, family medical leave, food insecurities, overnight accommodations and more. We also offer counseling and psychiatric services along with a monthly support group meeting to improve your patient experience.
We are advocates
As a navigator, I am in frequent contact with our patients, and serve as your voice when your case is being reviewed. We provide emotional support and take your current and future lifestyle into consideration, working with you to keep your life as normal as possible. If you want to continue to work during treatment, we will try to schedule appointments around your schedule to lessen the amount of time you’re away from work. If you have a family event coming up, we can adjust scheduling to help you attend. Be honest with your navigator to ensure that treating and fighting breast cancer won’t take any more of you than necessary. Navigators at ECCC will help you meet your milestones and achieve your goals.
Get to know your care team as you embark upon this journey that you never thought you would have to experience. We are here for you every step of the way.
Melissa Sheppard, RN, BSN, OCN, CN-BN, is a nurse navigator at the ECCC Diagnostic Breast Center. To learn more, call 304-399-6556 or visit www.edwardsccc.org.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.