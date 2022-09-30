The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

When you have been diagnosed with breast cancer, you can experience a variety of emotions ranging from fear and sadness to anger and uncertainty. One thing you should not be feeling is alone.

At Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center (ECCC), our multidisciplinary breast cancer team is here to educate, empower and support you throughout your treatment. A key part of your team is a nurse navigator who will serve as a liaison between you and your caregivers. If you’ve never heard of a nurse navigator, you should know that we play many roles, all of which guide patients throughout their cancer journey.

Melissa Sheppard, RN, BSN, OCN, CN-BN, is a nurse navigator at the ECCC Diagnostic Breast Center. To learn more, call 304-399-6556 or visit www.edwardsccc.org.

