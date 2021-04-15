Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the April 15, 2012, edition of The Herald-Dispatch.
HUNTINGTON — One hundred years ago this morning, the Cunard liner Carpathia was plucking the last of 705 survivors of a world-class maritime disaster out of the frigid waters of the North Atlantic.
Hours earlier, at 2:20 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 1912, the White Star Line's "unsinkable" RMS Titanic — "RMS" because she and her twin, the RMS Olympic, the world's largest, fastest and most luxurious steamers at the time, were certified to carry Britain's "royal mail" — slipped out of sight under the waves. Two hours and 40 minutes earlier, a giant iceberg ripped into her hull, taking 1,529 passengers and crew down with her or leaving them to drown or freeze in the ice-cold water.
The sinking, the world's worst seaborne tragedy up to that time, had a local connection. One of the shivering survivors searching for blankets, warm beverages and hot food on the deck of the Carpathia was 18-year-old Mary Eloise Hughes Smith, who had been born in Huntington on Aug. 7, 1893. A daughter of James A. and Belle Vinson Hughes, she had grown up here, but spent a lot of time in Washington, D.C., where her father served from 1901 to 1915 as a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The young woman's life was full of promise, as was the case with many of the Titanic's wealthy first-class passengers. Following a course in an exclusive finishing school, this person of "rare beauty and incisive mind [that] rendered her instantly popular," as one newspaper article put it, was presented to society in Washington and Huntington.
She caught the eye of one Lucian Philip Smith II, a West Virginia University student from Uniontown, Pa., whose father had earned a fortune as a partner of steel magnate Andrew Carnegie. They were married at Central Christian Church on Feb. 8, 1912, with a ceremony and reception that were "remembered as among the outstanding social events in Huntington," according to The Herald-Dispatch at the time.
Honeymoon abroad
The newlyweds embarked on a long honeymoon to Europe, Egypt and the Middle East. They sailed across the Atlantic on the Olympic under the command of Capt. Edward J. Smith, no relation, who later would be assigned to command the Titanic on her maiden voyage.
Some people say that an incident aboard the Olympic served as an omen. The ship struck an uncharted obstruction some 750 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, breaking off a propeller blade and forcing her to divert to Belfast, Ireland, for repairs.
The last lap of the Smiths' dream trip — scheduled early because she was pregnant — was their return across the Atlantic on the Titanic. The liner sailed from Southampton at noon on Wednesday April 10, 1912.
The night of Sunday, April 14, found Lucian Smith struggling through the linguistic maze of a bridge game with several French men in the first-class smoking room on A Deck. Two decks below, his bride had gone to bed early because she didn't feel well.
The card players sipped hot whiskey or lemonade to ward off the increasingly chillier North Atlantic night, talking animatedly to each other until a grinding jar somewhere below them brought silence.
It was 11:40 p.m.
Smith and several others got up and walked out on deck.
"My God, we hit an iceberg!" someone shouted.
Passengers calm at first
Eloise Smith was awakened in her C Deck room by the vibration. Momentarily, the light snapped on and she saw her smiling husband standing by the bed. She asked him why the vessel had stopped.
"We are in the North and we have struck an iceberg," he said gently. "It does not amount to anything, but probably will delay us a day getting to New York. However, as a matter of form, the captain has ordered all ladies on deck."
Reassured that there was no danger, she dressed slowly — a heavy wool dress, two coats, high shoes, a knitted hood and a life preserver. All the while, Smith chatted about landing in New York and taking the train home. He never mentioned the iceberg again.
As they started for the deck, she decided to go back for some jewelry. Smith suggested she not bother with trifles, and she relented to a point — but she took two rings off the night stand.
Once they arrived on the Boat Deck, the women were told to go down to Promenade Deck A without their husbands. Then, someone figured out no lifeboats could be lowered from there because A Deck was enclosed with screened glass windows.
"That seemed to be the first time the officers and captain had thought of that, and hastened to order us all on the top deck again," Smith said.
The Smiths sat, calmly talking, in the gymnasium just off the Boat Deck as the first of the Titanic's lifeboats began to fill with women and children.
Few passengers seemed to realize they were in danger. One woman told another, "Oh, come and let us see the berg — we have never seen one before." Someone in a second-class smoking room asked if he could get some ice from the iceberg for his highball.
"There was no commotion, no panic, and no one seemed interested in the unusual occurrence, many having crossed 50 and 60 times," Eloise Smith was quoted as saying.
Then, above their heads, white distress rockets exploded in blinding flashes. The jokes, poker games and imbibing stopped. Everyone realized it was time to say goodbye.
Women and children first
Men helped their wives or other women into the lifeboats. Many refused to go, begging their husbands to join them. Arguments erupted; some women were tossed into the rowboats.
Eloise Smith noticed Capt. Smith standing close by with a megaphone and begged him to let her husband sail away with her. He ignored her and kept shouting "Women and children first!"
Lucian Smith spoke up.
"Never mind, captain, about that," he said. "I'll see that she gets in the boat."
He turned to her and spoke, very deliberately.
"I never expected to ask you to obey, but this is one time you must," he said. "It is only a matter of form to have women and children first. The ship is thoroughly equipped and everyone on her will be saved."
She questioned his honesty, but he insisted he was being truthful. So she kissed him and stepped into the boat. As it was being lowered, he shouted to her, "Keep your hands in your pockets. It is very cold weather."
Of course, Smith was lying. The ship carried enough lifeboats for barely half the 2,234 people on board -- and even that was more than the British Board of Trade required at the time.
Only 28 people filled No. 6, the second lifeboat to be launched from the ship's port side, even though it had room for 65. Eloise Smith was one of them. Denver socialite Margaret "Molly" Brown — the noted "Unsinkable Molly Brown" — was another.
It was 1 a.m.
Across the icy water, Smith could see her husband waving from the rail of the Boat Deck, as were hundreds of others.
Great ship goes down
By 2:15, the Titanic's stern, the only section of the vessel still visible, was absolutely perpendicular, its three dripping propellers glistening in the starry darkness. Five minutes later it slid under the waves, spiraling down to a muddy grave 13,120 feet below the surface.
Smith was upset that she had fallen for her husband's lie. For more than an hour, she watched for some sign of him — to no avail. Among the 1,529 people that died were millionaires John Jacob Astor and Benjamin Guggenheim; Macy's founder Isidor Straus and his wife, who refused to leave without him; Charles M. Hays, president of the Grand Trunk Railroad; Maj. Archibald Butt, military aide to President William Howard Taft; Broadway producer Henry Harris — and Lucian Smith.
Only three weeks before, the Smiths had been sightseeing in Cairo. He had climbed to the top of a pyramid and they had ridden a camel into the Sahara Desert.
Eloise Smith wrote home to her parents, Congressman Hughes and Belle Vinson Hughes, about their adventure. "Lucian is getting so anxious to get home and drive the car and fool around at the farm. ... We leave here Sunday ... by boat to Brindisi, by rail to Nice and Monte Carlo, then to Paris and via Cherbourg either on the Lusitania or the new Titanic. ... I will love so much to tell my Sunday school class when I get home."
The Carpathia had frantically steamed 58 miles through ice-infested waters by the time Smith and 704 others were hauled aboard. The ship's officers conducted a brief but emotional memorial service for those lost in the disaster in the Carpathia's first-class saloon and began to sail the vessel slowly through the ice-clogged waters toward New York at 8:50 a.m. The survivors — most of whom were women — were finally realizing to their horror that they had lost their husbands, fathers or other male relatives.
Life after tragedy
It was the beginning of a long trail of sorrow for Eloise Smith, who just a few hours before had been enjoying a life of privilege and social acceptance.
Hundreds of city residents jammed the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway station in Huntington when she arrived on the F.F.V. Limited shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 21. The crowd was so large that five police officers escorted her automobile from the station to her grandmother's home in the West End.
On Sunday, May 12, Smith took part in a memorial service for her husband in the same church where they had been married three months before. A subcommittee of the Senate Commerce Committee already had convened 17 days of hearings in New York and Washington to investigate the tragedy. Smith, one of 82 witnesses, submitted a sworn statement on May 20 that was made a part of the official record on May 25, the 18th day of hearings. She became known among local society and the press as "the white widow" because of her mourning clothes.
Later that year, a newspaper reported that "Mrs. Smith was one of three Titanic brides to whom posthumous heirs were born." She gave birth to a son, Lucian Philip Smith III, on Nov. 29, 1912.
"We used to say that Eloise was probably the only woman in the world who in just a year's time made her debut, got married, survived the Titanic, became a widow and then a mother," said family friend Sandra Pinson.
Ironically, Eloise Smith married Robert W. Daniel, another Titanic survivor, two years later.
"The story she told my family was that Daniel, 27 at the time and wearing only his grandfather's gold watch on a chain around his neck, jumped from the Titanic into the sea," said Smith's second cousin, Edwin Vinson. "Moments later, he was pulled aboard Lifeboat 6 and Eloise offered to share her mink coat with him to keep him warm."
Things got hotter aboard the Carpathia.
"It seemed more than blankets and hot food warmed the newly acquainted Daniel and the attractive young woman from West Virginia," said a newspaper in Richmond, Va., where the Philadelphia banker was born.
A later edition said, "Daniel left the ship carrying in his arms Mrs. Smith, handing the nearly faint woman to her congressman father."
Following their 1914 wedding, the couple spent their honeymoon in England. They had sailed across the Atlantic just south of where the Titanic had gone down.
But tragedy kept stalking Eloise Hughes Smith Daniel. She and Daniel eventually divorced, and later she married Lewis Cort — only too see him die after several years of marriage.
She began gathering material for a book on the sinking of the Titanic, but canceled the project when she developed a heart ailment. After several weeks, complications arose and she went to a Cincinnati sanitorium for treatment. Her condition on arrival was considered serious but not critical — but she died suddenly of a heart attack on May 3, 1940.
She was only 47 years old, cut off in the prime of life.
Incidentally, two streets in Westmoreland named for the Smiths — Lucian and Eloise — were not so labeled because the couple was on the Titanic, but because they belonged to the Hughes and Vinson families, who owned much of the land in the area and pushed for its annexation by the city in the 1920s.
That is why Huntington has a Belle Street, Blair Street, Hughes Street, Jefferson Road, Mary Street, Tudall Street, Vinson Street and a Vinson Road — as well as an Eloise Street and a Lucian Street.