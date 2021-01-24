Mental health refers to cognitive, behavioral, and emotional well-being. It is all about how people think, feel and behave. Mental health can affect daily living, relationships, and physical health.
Factors in people’s lives such as relationships and physical conditions can work together to impact good mental health. Sometimes people need to seek assistance to improve their mental health such as going to a therapist, or support group or clinic. Below are some local options:
The Counseling Connection
The Counseling Connection is a clear choice to help meet your needs. Whether you or someone you know is experiencing problems at home, in school or in the workplace, we can help. 1021 Quarrier Street, Suite 414 Charleston, WV 25301 Phone: 304-340-3676.
Lakeview Health Alcohol Abuse HelplineLakeview Health Alcohol Abuse Helpline: 304-525-4933.
Prestera Center for Mental Health Services
Prestera Center has been leading the way in quality behavioral health care and addictions treatment programs. From outpatient treatment to residential substance abuse treatment to crisis prevention, Prestera will help get you or your family back on the road to wellness. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call 1-800-642-3434, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.
Beacon Partial Hospitalization Program4825 MacCorkle Avenue, SW Suite D, South Charleston, WV, 25309, Kanawha County; Phone: 304-766-4599; 304-766-4560; toll free 800-992-3010.
Highland Hospital
300 56th Street, Charleston, WV, 25304, Kanawha County; Phone: toll free, 800-250-3806; Local, 304-926-1600; website, http://www.highlandhosp.com.
River Park Hospital
1230 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV, 25701; Cabell County local,
304-526-9111; toll free, 800-621-2673; website: http://www.riverparkhospital.net.
Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center
6 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV, 25301; Kanawha County local, 304-346-9689; toll free, 800-340-9680; website, http://www.kpcc.com.