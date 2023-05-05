A National Nurses Month webinar, “Asking and Advocating for What Nurses Need,” will be presented virtually from 8 a.m. through 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17.
Nurses’ voices are needed from the halls of hospitals to those on Capitol Hill. The webinar will provide information about the tools and skills for those in the nursing profession to ask for what they need and help them optimize their workplace environment and foster a culture of self-advocacy that will improve patient care.
The webinar program offers 1.5 CE credits to its participants.
All nurses, hospitals and other stakeholders are encouraged to participate in Nurses Month to recognize nurses and educate the public about the profession’s work.
According to the 2022 Workplace Survey, 31% of responding nurses stated that their organizations could increase their overall work satisfaction by “(genuinely listening) to my voice and (addressing) my needs.”
The American Nurses Association is accredited as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation.
