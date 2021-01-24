AARP
AARP is a paid-membership organization that aims to lead positive social change and deliver value to people age 50 and older through information, advocacy and service. Its website offers a wealth of information for older adults on topics ranging from caregiving to work and retirement, health, and recreation.
Administration for Community Living
The Administration for Community Living (ACL) is a federal agency that helps people with disabilities and older adults to live at home with the supports they need, allowing them to participate in community life. ACL serves as the federal agency responsible for increasing access to community supports while focusing attention and resources on the needs of older Americans and people with disabilities across their lifespan. The ACL website provides information about available federal programs and services.
Alzheimer’s Association
24/7 Helpline: 1-800-272-3900
The Alzheimer’s Association works to enhance care and support for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. It operates a 24-hour, professionally staffed helpline and has local chapters across the state and country that provide information, programs and supports to those who are affected by Alzheimer’s and their loved ones.
Benefits Check Up
Did you know there are more than 2,000 federal, state, and private benefits programs available to older adults in the U.S.? Benefits Check Up is a free service of the National Council on Aging (NCOA), a nonprofit service and advocacy organization, that helps match seniors to the specific benefits they need. Many adults over 55 need help paying for prescription drugs, health care, utilities and other basic needs. The website asks a series of questions to help identify benefits that could save money and cover the costs of everyday expenses. Apply for programs online or print an application form to mail.
Eldercare Locator
1-800-677-1116
The Eldercare Locator is a nationwide directory assistance service designed to help older adults and caregivers find local support resources. The toll-free service links callers with information and services in their community and in other states.
National Council on Agingwww.ncoa.org
The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is a respected national leader and trusted partner to help people aged 60 and older meet their changing needs as they age. NCOA partners with nonprofit organizations, government and businesses to provide innovative community programs and services, online help and advocacy. Its website has information on work and volunteering, healthy aging, benefits access and ensuring older adults’ ability to remain independent.