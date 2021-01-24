County Senior Providers
Nutrition programs help older adults maintain healthy diets and provide for socialization and referral to other services. Healthy, nutritious group meals are offered to West Virginians age 60+ (and spouses of any age) up to five days a week. Services include nutrition education and counseling, and transportation. For more information, contact your local County Senior Provider.
Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition ProgramThe Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program gives eligible, low-income older adults free coupons that can be exchanged for eligible foods at local farmers’ markets. Vouchers are distributed by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Eligible seniors over 60 can sign up at their local senior centers. Sign-ups for the program are conducted via drive-thru, mail, or by an in-home care worker. For more information, contact your local County Senior Provider.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
SNAP provides monthly benefits to help eligible households buy food. SNAP is administered by the WV DHHR and governed by federal law and regulations of the US Department of Agriculture, Food Nutrition Services. Most people must pass a gross income test. For information or to see if you are eligible, call the ADRC at 866-981-2372 or apply online at www.wvpath.org.
Food Pantries
A food pantry is a distribution center where hungry families can receive food. There are many different types of pantries. Please contact your local ADRC for a food pantry near you or view the current list of pantries on the websites of www.wvnavigate.org or www.wvvoad.org.