HUNTINGTON — The omicron variant is not as dangerous to the heart and does not affect the heart as seriously as the original COVID-19 virus or delta variant, said Dr. Gudjon Karlsson, a cardiologist at HIMG.
“Although we’re still seeing quite a bit of patients in the hospital with COVID problems and COVID pneumonia, this has been much less of an issue over the last several months, unlike when we were afraid of an issue when the pandemic started,” Karlsson said.
In the beginning of the pandemic, health care providers were concerned about the uncertainties of heart issues due to the COVID-19 virus, which can cause myocarditis, leading to chest pain, weakened heart, heart palpitations and difficulty breathing.
“We were seeing patients who had direct heart problems from the COVID infection itself,” Karlsson said. “They weren’t very frequent, but we were seeing a few patients with that and some of them got really sick. Also, with the infection itself in the body, that can sometimes affect the heart indirectly.”
Another reason physicians are seeing fewer heart issues in current COVID-19 patients is likely due to vaccinations and boosters, Karlsson said, as well as an increase in omicron cases.
“With the majority of infections now that are likely the omicron virus and not the original COVID and not delta, we’ve seen a little different COVID,” he said. “And then people are vaccinated; there’s no doubt that probably plays a role. So heart-wise, we haven’t seen as many terrible results, which was this myocarditis that people could get from the infection.”
In patients treated by Karlsson and his partners at HIMG, there are also fewer cases of long-term heart problems due to COVID-19.
“That’s overall more favorable, and things are looking a little bit better I think now, but we’re still seeing quite a bit of people in the hospital because some people are not vaccinated and there’s still some delta variant going around,” he said. “Hopefully we’re going to start seeing that decline as well.”
In the beginning of the pandemic, many people were afraid to go to the hospital and delayed care on heart issues, which resulted in more health problems. Karlsson said it is still important to seek care for all issues, especially heart trouble, as soon as possible.
“In the beginning people just hunkered down at home, and if they started to have heart issues, they showed up later than they should have,” he said. “Because they didn’t seek help about their heart issues, or delayed care, that sometimes resulted in more problems and more long-term consequences on the heart. I don’t think people are delaying care now as they did initially when the pandemic started.”
For those who have recovered from COVID-19 or those who just want extra protection for their heart, Karlsson said he recommends getting vaccinated and quitting smoking.
“Getting vaccinated is the critical part,” he said. “Like always, the best way to stay healthy is not smoking. That affects your lungs, your heart, and if you get sick, if it’s pneumonia, COVID or heart attacks, it’s the simplest thing you can do to improve your health: Quit smoking.”
Additionally, being active, eating healthy, watching weight and diet are ways to keep the heart healthy. Karlsson said regular visits to primary care doctors are beneficial as well, especially to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.
“With all the controversy and misinformation, I think I just would encourage everybody to listen to their health care providers, their doctors; they’re trying and doing everything that’s best for people and have generally their best interest at heart, and that includes the vaccine,” Karlsson said.