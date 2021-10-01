HUNTINGTON — Even after personally defeating the disease, Bob and Elsie Pruett are continuing an ongoing battle against cancer.
Struggling against adversity is something former Marshall University head football coach Bob Pruett is used to, with an illustrious career with the Thundering Herd and beyond.
But one of his hardest battles began in 2011, when his wife, Elsie, was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“I felt shocked,” said Elsie. “I just saw a spot and went to have it checked. It scared me to learn it was cancer.”
Elsie went on to overcome her diagnosis, thanks in no small part to the love and personal support provided by her husband.
Their ordeal with the disease wasn’t over, though, as in early 2020, Bob was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
With their roles reversed, Bob found in his partner an endless supply of care and help during his hour of need, and recently completely overcame his diagnosis.
His experiences with cancer have served as motivation for Bob, who now spends time each year doing as much as he can to promote activism against the disease. Bob has acted as a public speaker at medical facilities across the state, talking to any who will listen about his family’s experiences and how they got through them.
Bob doesn’t just fight with his voice — he also fights with his clothing. During October 2020, Bob became a subject of local attention when he wore a piece of pink clothing every day, a symbol recognizing October’s status as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is expected that he’ll be breaking out the pink again this year.
When it comes to advice, Bob and Elsie had much to share. Something they both agreed on was that one of the best weapons against cancer is the support of your loved ones.
“You have to be there for them,” said Elsie. “When you hear ‘cancer’ and you don’t have it, it’s just a word. But for the person that has it, that’s everything for them. You need to be there to help and support them.”
Both Bob and Elsie attributed a great deal of their recoveries to their faith in God, with their religious beliefs acting as a guiding light during their battles against cancer.
The Pruetts also suggest that everyone, especially those of advancing age, should get frequent screenings for cancer. To them, catching their diagnoses early made all the difference.
“Something that matters a lot to me is that I got a good diagnosis,” said Bob. “But once it’s in your body, sometimes it doesn’t want to let go. It might come back on you. You have to be vigilant and keep an eye on what’s going on.”
Something else Bob believes in is the power of self-determination. To him, cancer was a disease he had to fight against each day, even if it felt impossible to do so. Bob said his experiences with football helped him cultivate the mindset he needed to stay determined.
“I think it’s like anything else,” said Bob. “If you want success, you have to work at it. You can’t give in to it. I think that’s what helped me so much; you can have great success or great disappointment, but you can’t give in to it.
“That’s what I would say to anyone else. No matter what the situation is, you have to fight it, fight it, fight it. And even if you fight it, it might get you. But at least you know that you fought it and gave it your all.”
Even with their cancer gone, the Pruetts won’t be forgetting about it. Both say they now make sure to live each day to its fullest.