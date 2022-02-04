According to the American Heart Association, approximately 5.7 million adults in the United States have heart failure. Heart failure is a term used to describe what happens when the heart cannot pump enough oxygenated blood to support other organs in your body. It does not mean that the heart has stopped beating.
Heart failure is a result of either weakness of the ventricles of the heart or stiffness of the ventricles of the heart. In systolic heart failure, the pumping chambers of the heart become weak from damaged heart muscle. This damage sometimes occurs with heart attack, heart blockages, or viral illness. Another type of heart failure, called diastolic dysfunction, occurs when the heart ventricles become stiff, impairing relaxation and limiting filling capacity. Long-standing high blood pressure or diabetes often contributes to diastolic dysfunction. In both types of heart failure, the heart is unable to meet the demands of the body. Blood does not circulate properly, leaving the patient in a state of fluid overload.
As heart failure is a serious, chronic condition, about half of the people diagnosed with it die within five years of diagnosis. Common symptoms of heart failure include shortness of breath during daily activities; swelling in the feet, ankles, or stomach; fatigue or inability to do activities without feeling weak and tired; unexplained weight gain; decreased appetite; and inability to lie flat to sleep.
Early diagnosis and treatment can help improve quality of life. Regardless of the type of heart failure, medications will improve the symptoms. Patients are prescribed medications that decrease the workload of the heart and remove the extra fluid. Patients with heart failure should avoid taking NSAID pain relievers (ibuprofen, naproxen) and some cold medicines because these medicines can interact with heart medication, contributing to fluid overload.
When a patient is diagnosed with heart failure, lifestyle changes are usually prescribed along with medication. Heart failure patients should limit their sodium intake to less than 2500 mg/day. Sometimes restricting fluid intake is also required if the patient is prone to develop swelling. Daily exercise is recommended. Formal exercise programs are available for heart failure patients through cardiac rehab. Walking as little as 20 minutes per day can keep extra fluid from accumulating in the legs and feet. Patients with physical weakness might find walking to be a challenge but the important point is to keep moving to preserve exercise capacity. Patients should also stop smoking, limit alcohol to one to two drinks per day, avoid street drugs, and lose weight if indicated.
Patients that have underlying conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or kidney disease need to get serious about controlling their other chronic conditions to slow progression of their heart failure. It is important they take all medicines as prescribed to attain the greatest benefit for their health.
Heart failure can be a challenging condition to control but with support from family, friends, physicians, and nurses, people can better manage this condition and enjoy a fulfilling life. To learn more about how St. Mary’s Heart Failure Program can help, call 304-526-8339.