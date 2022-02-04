HUNTINGTON — For some, developing heart-healthy habits to prolong one’s life could seem like a daunting task from where they are currently in their health journey, but it doesn’t have to be.
Sometimes, simple changes are the most effective when it comes to altering deeply rooted habits formed intentionally or unintentionally.
“I think a big thing in our area is the unavailability of healthy food and the availability of non-healthy foods, meaning how quick and easy it is to get that fast food meal when you’re busy as opposed to going and making a healthy meal,” said JR White, cardiologist at King’s Daughters Medical Center.
Taking a look at one’s diet could be a big first step toward a healthier life. Focusing on leaner meat and food options that don’t have large amounts of added sugar are just a couple of simple steps to take.
“I think a Mediterranean (diet) is a good place to start for people to looking to improve their health,” White added. “The simple, big aspects of it are replacing cooking oils with extra virgin olive oil that has a lot of the Omega-3 fatty acids, which helps fight heart disease, as well as changing simple carbohydrates to a more complex one. Probably the simplest example of that would be eating a whole wheat bread as opposed to white bread.”
This diet can produce a good deal of health benefits down the road when it comes to preventing heart disease and other health problems, unlike some fad diets that are focused on short-term goals.
“One thing I think is important to tell people is that these high-fat diets like the keto diet is not a good long-term diet for people to be on because the amount of cholesterol in it is extremely high. Of course it is good to lose weight — people do lose a lot of weight on the keto diet — but I always urge people not to be on it for too long because your cholesterol will take a hit due to it,” White said.
Jessica Meek, a registered dietician with Marshall Health, echoed the concern about fad diets and the inability to sustain them for long periods of time, which could discourage people from trying other, simpler diet choices that can be more sustainable.
“You want to build a foundation for a healthy lifestyle. If it’s a fad diet or something too extreme and they can’t sustain it, they’ll fail and feel like a failure and it will be harder for them to get back on board later on,” Meek said.
Simple meals like salmon cooked in extra virgin olive oil with a side of vegetables and risotto can help stabilize one’s diet, or cooking with ground chicken or turkey to use in tacos or burgers paired with a whole-grain bread or complex carbohydrate options can go a long way in terms of sustainable food options for those looking to make a change.
“Naturally bright colors are always a good sign that you are eating something healthy. Broccoli is a prime example,” White said. “You have to have some variability in what you are eating and of course you want to get some enjoyment out of what you’re eating, and that is another reason I think the Mediterranean diet is a good one for people starting out.”
“Not very many of us get our 5-9 servings (of fruits and vegetables) per day, and they tend to be a good source of fiber,” Meek added, “which is helpful at lowering your cholesterol, and if you are eating those foods, they are naturally low in sodium, which is an important thing for your heart health.”
In addition to what people are eating, exercise is a key aspect to living a healthier life. That doesn’t mean you need a gym membership or to attend weekly fitness classes to pursue health goals, but it, too, can begin with something as simple as counting steps.
“Walking is free, and right now with the weather it might be a little bit harder to do that unless you have a gym membership, but even if you are stuck inside, YouTube has all kinds of exercise clips if you want a quick workout with different areas of focus,” Meek said. “We have the technology and the tools available to bring activity to us.”
A goal of between 8,000 and 10,000 steps each day is one Meek said is attainable for most people during their normal, everyday routine. Around 150 minutes of exercise per week, or around 30 minutes a day, is ideal for those looking to introduce physical activity into their routine.
Each decision made, good or bad, as it relates to diet and exercise can affect one’s health in the long run. White said being proactive instead of reactive is never a bad approach, and it starts by having what some might feel is a difficult conversation with their primary caregiver.
“Prevention is always going to be much better than treating a disease after it has occurred. I definitely think that’s a real conversation people should have with their providers and feel comfortable to talk about their diet,” White said.
“You aren’t going to go from one extreme to the other overnight, but little changes can be made and built upon to find the right diet for them based on their goals,” Meek said.
Marshall Health offers a Diabetes Support group at both its Huntington and Teays Valley locations, and it has two upcoming seminars where cardiologists will speak on the importance of heart health and healthy living choices. Those will occur Monday, Feb. 14, in Huntington and Tuesday, Feb. 15, in Teays Valley. More information is available by calling 304-691-1660.