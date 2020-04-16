HUNTINGTON -- Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum committed to play in the most-prestigious high school football all-star game in world.
Milum, a 6-foot-6, 273-pound offensive lineman, accepted an invitation to play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Milum, who committed to West Virginia University, is the second local player to agree to play in the game, joining Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico, who has committed to Ohio State.
The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 1 p.m., and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players. More than 4.5 million people watched the game last year, according to NBC Sports.
Milum was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, made up off the All-American Bowl and 247Sports. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the All-American Bowl Man of the Year, the All-American Bowl MVP Award.
The All-American Bowl has featured 410 draft picks, 57 Super Bowl champions, 161 Pro Bowl selections, and 16 Heisman Trophy finalists including, Odell Beckham Jr., Andrew Luck, Tim Tebow, Adrian Peterson, Joe Thomas, and Trevor Lawrence.
A foour-star recruit by 247.com and rivals.com, Milum owned scholarship offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech, among others.