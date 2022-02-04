HUNTINGTON — With a total of 30 Watchman procedures completed in 2021, St. Mary’s Medical Center hopes to perform more implants in 2022 to prevent West Virginians from strokes.
The procedure that can save lives also involves several steps for patients to qualify.
A patient is not able to be operated on until they have been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AFib), a disease of the upper heart chamber, but if there is a delay in prevention, the patient may not qualify for Watchman.
Dr. Esam Baryun, of St. Mary’s Electrophysiology, said AFib patients will experience chaotic, irregular wave fronts that collide into each other with no period of rest, instead of a regular electric wave that travels the atria with periods of rest. He said the result is an irregular heartbeat that often results in a rapid heart rate and poor blood flow as the heart’s upper chambers beat out the coordination with the lower chambers.
“There is fear from AFib because of risk of stroke and heart failure,” Baryun said. “When the atria quiver and don’t contract efficiently, blood stagnates, which increases risk of blood clots. Blood clots can break loose and cause a stroke if they land in the brain.”
Baryun said the risk of AFib increases after the age of 65 and that 12% of people over the age of 80 have the disease.
“There is no age limit for a Watchman implant, but the risk of complications increases after the age of 75. We successfully implanted the device in a 92-year-old patient,” Baryun said.
Baryun said the Watchman procedure cannot be done if the patient has an active clot in their heart, has an atrial septal repair device as the left trial appendage (LAA) will not accommodate a device, or vascular anomaly that prevents access into the heart from their legs.
“Patients do not need the procedure if they can be on oral anticoagulant (OAC) long term safely. The patient benefits from such procedure if they are at high risk of major bleeds or already bled and can’t be on oral anticoagulant safely,” Baryun said.
He said patients who can’t take anticoagulants, need medicine that interacts with OAC or occupational hazards are also reasons to have the procedure.
AFib can be indicated by having an irregular pulse and fast rate compared to a normal pulse at a regular 60-100 beats per minute. Symptoms include fluttering in the chest, shortness of breath and fatigue. Baryun said frequent ectopy can feel the same as AFib and that a diagnosis of AFib requires a rhythm strip or electrocardiogram.
The Watchman procedure is minimally invasive, according to Baryun, and is performed through a small tube in a leg vein as a permanent device is implanted into the heart via the right groin to reduce the risk of stroke. A small tube is passed up to the appendage through the veins of the leg and the device is deployed, closing off the appendage. The patient is under general anesthesia during the procedure and is on bed rest for six hours afterward.
The Watchman device has been commercially available internationally since 2009 and more than 10,000 patients have been treated with the device. St. Mary’s Medical Center saw its first Watchman procedure completed in 2017.