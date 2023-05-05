HUNTINGTON — Three Wayne County students at the St. Mary’s School of Nursing are helping one another succeed while they pursue their dream careers. Kelcie Cotton, Kassidy Mathis and Emilie Osborne are all third semester students in the St. Mary’s School of Nursing.
As part of the summer cohort, a fast track to graduation that puts students in the health care field sooner, Cotton and Osborne will graduate in August, and the rest of their class, including Mathis, will graduate in December.
With about 260 students currently enrolled in the St. Mary’s School of Nursing, many resources are available to help students succeed, including an up-to-date library located in the St. Mary’s Center for Education.
“We also have faculty-led study sessions,” Osborne said. “Not only do they want you to succeed, they want you to thrive. They want you to be able to be a good nurse, not just pass the NCLEX and become a nurse.”
During finals week each semester, faculty members also provide meals and snacks and additional support for students.
“This school as a whole is just great,” Mathis said. “The teachers are phenomenal. They pull us through, too. They make sure we understand, and that’s another reason I chose this program.”
The students say they could not make it through nursing school without their friendships. From having study sessions together to helping one another through areas they may not be as strong in, the students learn from one another as well. A typical day in nursing school consists of classes, clinicals, clinical paperwork, outside assignments and studying, which all require time management skills.
“Make sure that it is really something you want to do because it is a lot of time management, and you won’t have a lot of time to do outside things,” Cotton said. “You have to make sure this is really something that you want to set your mind to and that you want to take the time to do.”
Cotton said she chose nursing because she enjoys the direct patient care that nurses administer.
“I like to be able to directly make an impact on somebody’s life by communicating with them and then seeing how they’re getting better,” Cotton said. “You’re the advocate for that patient.”
Osborne said she has always known she wanted to help people but was never sure how, and one reason she chose to go into nursing stemmed from an experience when her grandmother was in the hospital.
“It was actually a nurse that caught that her carotids were 96% blocked,” Osborne said.
“They were able to do open heart and basically save her life. Doctors had never caught it before, and a nurse did, so then I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’”
For Mathis, choosing nursing was also personal; her mother died in 2016, and Mathis said she remembers assisting her mom with various medical needs.
“I remember helping her, and that inspired me to help people,” she said. “I saw the one-on-one care that she got throughout her hospital experiences with nurses, and I wanted to do that. I wanted to help people like they were helping my mom and provide people the best care.”
All three students wish to remain in the area upon graduating, and inspired by the experience with her grandmother, Osborne plans to work as an OR nurse in cardiothoracic surgery, as she especially loves learning about the heart. Mathis and Cotton plan to work in areas such as pediatrics and the NICU, something that’s especially personal for Cotton.
“I’m definitely drawn to labor and delivery or NICU,” Cotton said. “I was also a NICU baby as a kid; as a nursing student, I can see what my parents went through and what babies go through. I feel like I have a connection to the NICU.”
Recognizing nurses during National Nurses Week is important because it shows appreciation for a profession that plays an important role in the hospital, Cotton said.
“I think it’s very important that we appreciate the job that nurses do,” Cotton said.
Osborne said she didn’t realize when she came into nursing school just how many roles nurses play each day.
“We’re therapists, we’re physical therapists, we’re dietitians, we’re nurses, we’re caregivers; as a nurse, you’re so many things in one because you are the direct patient advocate,” Osborne said. “You are solely responsible for making sure they get what they need in every aspect.”
By spending up to 12 hours a day with their patients, nurses get to know their needs, including dietary and physical needs and can more easily detect any changes in a patient.
“Most medical professionals don’t see that change because they’re not directly with them,” Osborne said. “When you’re a nurse, you get to see the progression and care for them directly.”
The students offered advice for those considering nursing school, such as staying motivated and consistent will lead to student success.
“Remind yourself that no matter how hard it gets, it will be worth it in the end,” Cotton said. “Especially when you find out specifically what you want to do in the hospital, and you can see the light at the end of the tunnel, that is your motivation to keep going.”
Nursing is worth it, Osborne said. Having no previous healthcare experience before nursing school, Osborne said she fell in love with the field.
“I think it’s such a privilege to be able to help people on the worst days of their life,” she said.
Mathis said she can sometimes be hard on yourself, and another thing to remember, especially as a nursing school student, is to show yourself grace.
“Go easy on yourself. This is hard stuff. You’ve got to show yourself grace. Because you’re going to get through it, if you’re motivated and dedicated,” Mathis said.