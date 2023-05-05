The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Three Wayne County students at the St. Mary’s School of Nursing are helping one another succeed while they pursue their dream careers. Kelcie Cotton, Kassidy Mathis and Emilie Osborne are all third semester students in the St. Mary’s School of Nursing.

As part of the summer cohort, a fast track to graduation that puts students in the health care field sooner, Cotton and Osborne will graduate in August, and the rest of their class, including Mathis, will graduate in December.

