On the morning of Aug. 13, I found myself in the back of an ambulance after being seen at a local urgent care. I had awakened with some chest discomfort that continued to progress up my neck and around to the back around my shoulder blade. I had taken an aspirin “just in case” it was a heart attack.
I quietly maneuvered around the apartment as to not disturb my husband (or alarm him). He knew that I was having some “discomfort” in the area of my mastectomy, so when I expressed to him my intentions to go get checked out it did not raise a red flag. The ride to the urgent care was only five or six minutes, but on this particular morning, it seemed like forever. The closer I got to the facility, the more discomfort I experienced.
Just as I was approaching the intersection that preceded the facility, I began to experience shortness of breath. I immediately called on the name of Jesus to get me there safely. I could see the facility just yards away. After several EKGs, it was decided that I needed to get a thorough examination at the hospital emergency room. So, off I went via ambulance.
A thousand thoughts raced through my head. Was I having a heart attack? Had breast cancer invaded my body again? (That is a thought I am sure runs through the mind of many who have experienced breast cancer.) Who is going to look after my husband if I end up sick? What about my children? Grandchildren? I have plans. Why today … it’s the 18th anniversary of my breast cancer diagnosis. I am supposed to be celebrating another year of grace. Why now, Lord?
After being diagnosed with breast cancer I learned to listen to my body. It speaks a language that exists to warn us that things are not functioning either as they used to or as they are supposed to. Know your body. Be mindful of bumps, lumps, moles and skin that just does not look the same as it usually does.
These are all warning signs. Self-examinations assist in diagnosing breast cancer in more cases than having a mammogram. Do not let anyone tell you “Oh, it is nothing,” or “You are too young.” I was a victim of that. I found my lump on self-examination. My X-ray was misread because they were not looking at the obvious because of my age. Going through a health crisis is hard enough without knowing you are going through it because someone did not listen to you.
Be adamant. Do not take “no” for an answer. I recently read an article where a young lady 29 years old found a lump on her breast and was denied a mammogram because an ultrasound showed clear images and did not pick up the cancer. She has been fighting Stage 4 cancer now for nine years. “We have to lobby for our doctors and insurance companies to listen to us.” A few moments for prevention over years of treatment should be paramount.
Self-examine. Get your mammogram. Reach out to your local health department, breast center, cancer society, or other health care organizations who can assist with free or minimal cost for these services.
Even though it has been 18 years, the scars of the flesh and the mind still exist to remind me of my journey. And even though a significant amount of time has passed, the after-effects of that journey occasionally return to remind me of what I endured.
I said all of that to say this, The After will always be a part of The Now. When I had my breast removed following my breast cancer treatment, I received clear instructions that I could no longer have my blood pressure taken on my mastectomy side; I could no longer have an IV or a blood draw there. I needed to avoid injury such as cuts and burns to my arm on that side, and that my lifting limits needed to be minimal. Even after 18 years, all of those factors still now exist.
I stopped by to encourage you to remember the journey. Learn from it. Use it to motivate you and those around you. The after of it is your now. It has brought you to this place in time. Don’t let anyone tell you that “it happened and now it is over.” It forever lives with you.
So, on the 18th anniversary of my breast cancer diagnosis, after several scans and X-rays, and more EKGs, it was determined that I had a pretty significant strain to the minimal muscle that remained at the site of my mastectomy. I had been pulling and tugging and lifting and carrying a huge purse … all of those things I had been warned not to do after my mastectomy.
Stacy Murray-Medcalf is an 18-year breast cancer survivor. After her breast cancer journey, she, along with her husband, Minister Larry Medcalf, and friends Deacon Lewis and Marcella Harvey founded The Cause, Inc. Stacy serves as the Coordinator for The Cause, which promotes health resource awareness for all health disparities. The Cause partners with local physicians, hospitals, as well as national health organizations and societies to offer free resource information to assist patients and their families in navigating through the challenges of a health diagnosis. For more information or assistance, call 740-646-3558.
