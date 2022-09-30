The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

On the morning of Aug. 13, I found myself in the back of an ambulance after being seen at a local urgent care. I had awakened with some chest discomfort that continued to progress up my neck and around to the back around my shoulder blade. I had taken an aspirin “just in case” it was a heart attack.

I quietly maneuvered around the apartment as to not disturb my husband (or alarm him). He knew that I was having some “discomfort” in the area of my mastectomy, so when I expressed to him my intentions to go get checked out it did not raise a red flag. The ride to the urgent care was only five or six minutes, but on this particular morning, it seemed like forever. The closer I got to the facility, the more discomfort I experienced.

Stacy Murray-Medcalf is an 18-year breast cancer survivor. After her breast cancer journey, she, along with her husband, Minister Larry Medcalf, and friends Deacon Lewis and Marcella Harvey founded The Cause, Inc. Stacy serves as the Coordinator for The Cause, which promotes health resource awareness for all health disparities. The Cause partners with local physicians, hospitals, as well as national health organizations and societies to offer free resource information to assist patients and their families in navigating through the challenges of a health diagnosis. For more information or assistance, call 740-646-3558.

