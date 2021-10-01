Seventeen years ago, I became a statistic in the data base of breast cancer, its research and its studies. It changed my life.
I thank God that I have healed physically, but there is so much more to healing from anything that completely alters your life. Over those 17 years, I have heard a lot about healing after cancer. For many of those years, I have advocated for avenues to promote healing physically, mentally and spiritually after any diagnosis.
A few evenings ago I was talking with my daughter, Jennifer, about writing an article to promote breast cancer awareness. Over the years I have penned so much about my journey and my diagnosis, but I wanted to do something different. Jennifer suggested that I look at it from another perspective. So often we focus on the “us” and forget about “them.” So, here goes. This is a view into my breast cancer journey from the perspective of my husband, some of my children, my sister, my sister-in-law, my mother-in-law, and my sister/friend.
Jennifer Bailey
“It’s cancer. The moment we found out I remember being outside of this church and the phone call coming. Inside I began pleading with God, ‘Not my mom too! Please don’t take my mom!’”
Jennifer Bailey is my oldest biological daughter.
She reflects, “My step-cousin was motherless by ninth grade. Cancer! My stepsisters had just suddenly buried their mom, who was a surrogate mom to me. My boyfriend was going through a similar situation with his mom at the same time. I didn’t live with my mom at the time of her diagnosis. We didn’t have the best relationship, and I had been living with my grandparents in West Virginia since eighth grade. Here I was, just weeks away from starting my senior year of high school — I didn’t know how, but I just wanted to make the most of time. The fear of losing another parent, especially in these circumstances, was daunting. How could we mend and heal? I didn’t see it then, but I didn’t want to live with the regret of not trying if God decided to take my mom, too.
“On that day, relief was in knowing that every person in that church, our family, friends of the family all loved my mom and supported her by just whispering a prayer. This was her personal physical health battle, but she didn’t have to fight it alone. This was her disease, but its impact was widespread. I’m grateful for those that helped her through.
“Cancer did cause my mother to die in many ways, and every day I’m grateful that death wasn’t physical. Sometimes in the process of fighting for life, a death of the old occurs, but out of it a cause is born. My mother’s fight to survive has metastasized beyond her to impact many. It birthed a new version of her, and with it came her passion for The Cause.”
Mozelle Medcalf
“We were in church when we received the news about Stacy’s cancer. A cancer diagnosis is never easy for anyone, but to hear that your child has breast cancer — I felt completely devastated. I felt helpless. I didn’t know what to say. I was in a state of disbelief. Stacy is a young lady, too young to have breast cancer. Numb and in a state of denial, all I could do was pray and ask God for His guidance to get the family through this and for us to give Stacy the love and support that she will need.”
Mozelle Medcalf is my mother-in-law. She was with me at the time I received the news that I had cancer.
Grand Mozelle, as the family affectionately calls her, would become one of my main caregivers. She, along with Marcella, would attend appointments, care for me at home, sit with me during chemotherapy sessions, and most importantly, pray with and for me.
Marcella “Marty” Harvey
Marcella “Marty” Harvey is my sister/friend. She reflects, “Being a person of faith, I prayed about it and left it in God’s hands. My only objective was to be there for Stacy whenever or however she needed me.”
On my very first day of chemotherapy, Grand Mozelle, Marty and I stood in my living room holding hands and praying. That memory is one that I will never forget, and many years later was able to capture in a dollar-store figurine.
Aaron Murray
“Mom, whenever I found out your diagnosis, I was shell shocked. I didn’t know exactly how to feel. There were so many mixed emotions. I was hurting so bad inside for you, and being away at college at the same time, I was angry that I wasn’t there to help you. I knew deep down you wanted me to focus on my education and football, but it was so tough,” said my oldest biological son, Aaron Murray.
“When you were going through your battle, especially when you were going through your chemo, I didn’t know how to handle it. I didn’t know when you were resting. I didn’t know when you were awake. I didn’t want to bother you or be a distraction. But deep down, all I wanted to know was that my mom was going to be OK. In my mind, there were no words that could come out of my mouth that would make this better. I just wish I could have been there in person for you.
“What made it better for me was the community support that you had around you. It was amazing! Not one time did I think that you didn’t have the help you needed or that you were not going to make it through. I just hated that it was you that had to go through it.
“Now, looking back on it, I can smile knowing that this was your testimony and GOD has used you to be a resource for so many in the Tri-State area. Your outreach and involvement in the community since then has been outstanding and all about educating people in many ways when it comes to their health by putting on multiple events, including health screenings for each dedicated topic. You have truly used your impact and made an impact in so many people’s lives. GOD knew exactly what he was doing!
Larry Medcalf
My husband, Larry Medcalf shares, “Stacy, all that you went through and while you were going through God was carrying you through so that you can help somebody else get through. In the past 17 years, you have blessed so many people through not only breast cancer, but so many other health-related issues. You are where you are today because you made it through by the grace of God. Breast cancer has given you insight into helping others. Your breast cancer was not for you.”
Tina Murray-Burs
My oldest sister recalls receiving the news my cancer. “When I got the news of your breast cancer, I was momentarily apprehensive. Then I remembered that I had just been told that Uncle Richard was coming in town. I believed that God would do for you what He did for Uncle Richard, who was given six months to live in 1984. This was 2003. He was still with us after all that time. I knew then that God had chosen you for a purpose. I was right.”
Libby Baskin
“When I first heard that Stacy had breast cancer, my mouth dropped. I couldn’t believe this was happening to her. I was so scared for her. I thought, ‘How is she going to deal with this?’ Well, let me just tell you … she was a real trooper. She endured a lot. The Lord was by her side every step of the way. He allowed her to live and spread awareness for not only cancer patients but for many other illnesses. She is a breast cancer survivor, a true blessing to others and I love her unconditionally.”
Libby is my sister-in-law. Libby and Ty were ever present for me and my children during my breast cancer journey, as they have always been. She took care of getting my daughter, Angela, back and forth to school as she was only 12/13 years old at the time.
Angela Bailey
My youngest biological daughter remembers witnessing my breast cancer journey firsthand.
“I didn’t really understand it at first, because I was so young, but being older now, I’m thankful that she went through it because now she is able to reach out and help others. As the effects of chemotherapy began to show up, I watched my mom lose her hair. I think to help me deal with what I was witnessing, one day she told me to get the scissors. She let me cut her hair off and my stepfather used the clippers to do the final touches. I am grateful that God healed my mom because now my children get to have their Nini present in their lives.”
My own reflection
Reflection allows you to process some things that you may have overlooked during your initial analysis. I close my eyes and take in all of the reflections everyone has shared and realize that healing can come in so many ways. Not only did I, as the breast cancer patient, need to heal physically, mentally and emotionally, but those around me who were a part of my journey needed healing as well. I often share with people to make sure that you take time to process what it is that you have gone through. Speak it. Write it. It is cleansing. Not everyone’s journey is the same, not everyone’s outcome will be the same. But what can be the same is that you can share, encourage and enlighten others to help them get through.
I am forever grateful for my support network, my family, my friends. I am forever grateful for the journey because it did birth purpose. My husband, Larry, and my friends, Lewis and Marcella Harvey and I established a nonprofit organization, The Cause Inc., based on all that we had and were going through. Our goal is to use it as a hub for health resource awareness, linking patients and their families to resources that will assist them in their health journey. Professional healthcare providers, organizations, individuals, business owners, national, local and city governments, and the community of faith have partnered with The Cause in their commitment to help improve the quality of life for all.
My breast cancer journey was necessary for God to allow the gift to manifest that was within me. My passion is fueled by serving. I am forever grateful that I was Chosen One to go through so someone else could get through. Don’t let the breast cancer journey define you, regardless of how smooth or rough the journey. The scars, physical and mental, are proof of healing. Don’t forget, families, friends and caregivers need to heal from your journey, too.
Stacy Murray-Medcalf is the coordinator and co-founder of The Cause, Inc., a local nonprofit organization that promotes health resource awareness. Anyone needing assistance in obtaining information can contact her at 740-646-3558. Stacy is also a patient advocate and a volunteer for the American Cancer Society. The Cause encourages individuals to share their journey free of charge on their website, www.thecause7.com.