Thank you for taking care of me

 Abel Mitja Varela

Mission West Virginia

Mission West Virginia is a non-profit organization that collaborates with public and private entities, particularly faith communities, equipping them to utilize existing resources to form new partnerships, encouraging innovative social change, and building stronger communities in West Virginia. Information on the Relatives as Parents Program (RAPP) is available. https://www.missionwv.org/ or

304-562-0723.

Volunteer West Virginia

This organization coordinates the various national volunteer service programs such as Foster Grandparents, RSVP, and AmeriCorps through local and regional providers.

304-558-0111 or 1-800-WVHELPS.

WorkForce West Virginia

In addition to the Bureau of Employment Programs’ role concerning workers

compensation, unemployment, and workforce enhancement initiatives, the agency maintains multiple data sets and resource information concerning employment trends. 1-800-252-5627.

WV Attorney General

The WV Attorney General is responsible for protecting consumers from fraud and offering educational opportunities that increase awareness.

1-800-368-8808.

WV Department of Health and Human Resources

WDHHR is the lead agency for protecting the welfare, safety and health of West Virginians. Specific offices providing services to seniors are included separately within this section.

WV Developmental Disabilities Council

Both an independent council and part of DHHR, the Council serves as the lead advocate to represent the interests and needs of people with developmental disabilities.

304-558-0416.

WV Poison Center

The West Virginia Poison Center provides comprehensive emergency poison information, prevention, and educational resources to West Virginians 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Each call to the poison center is answered by a Specialist in Poison Information who is specially trained in the management of poisoning emergencies. 1-800-222-1222.

WV Statewide Independent Living Council

An independent organization funded by state government, the SILC works with disabled adults who are interested in programs, practices and help toward living independently. 304-766-4624.

WVU Center for Excellence in Disabilities

WVUCED was created to enhance the quality of life of individuals of all ages with disabilities in order that they can experience productive, independent, and totally integrated lives. 1-888-829-9426.

