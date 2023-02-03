As more and more public places install devices designed to provide aid to people experiencing cardiac arrest, it's important to know how and when to use them.
For some types of cardiac arrest, an AED, or automated external defibrillator, is used to deliver an electric shock through the chest to the heart to restore a heartbeat.
Andy Watson, director of organizational development for Mountain Health Network, demonstrated how to use an automated external defibrillator.
If a person has collapsed, is not breathing and is unresponsive, call 911 immediately and start basic life support — cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) — while an AED is located and brought to the scene. Then begin using the AED as quickly as possible.
“We start CPR, and we do it until help arrives or the AED is there,” Watson said. “Then once we start the AED, we stop (CPR).”
Using an AED takes three steps.
- First, turn on the machine. Be sure to listen to the prompts.
- Second, apply the pads to the patient’s bare chest. The first pad is applied to the upper right portion of the chest, and the second to the lower left side of the chest. There should be picture examples in the AED kit to guide you.
- Finally, plug in the connector. In some cases, it may already be plugged in. Stand clear while it analyzes the charges that are needed on the patient; do not touch the patient or the surrounding area while it is analyzing heart rhythm.
If a shock is needed, the AED will inform you. Hit the orange button to begin delivering the shock. Again, keep clear of the patient and do not touch them during this time.
“Now remember, this is a training, so each is just a little bit different,” Watson said. “But the steps are still basically the same. Some of them, when you open it up, the key is already plugged in. You still attach the pads, but you don’t have to plug it in. As soon as the pads are attached, it recognizes it and starts.”
If the patient does not respond after the shock, begin delivering CPR until help arrives or two minutes has passed. The AED can count down the time. When the two minutes are up, the machine will analyze the situation. Continue to stand clear in the meantime. Another shock may be needed, and the process repeated until help arrives or the patient responds.
“If you don’t shock the ventricular fibrillation, which is the rhythm that could cause you to die, you will never get them out of it,” Watson said. “I can do CPR forever, but if I don’t shock them, I will never get them out of that rhythm.”
Keeping AEDs up to date is important, though in an emergency situation, anything is better than nothing, Watson said.
“Ideally, you do want to keep it up to date because the algorithms change with the American Heart Association,” Watson said. “So they may have changed, but it hasn’t changed that much that they wouldn’t be up to date enough.”
Additionally, pads should be replaced every two years, as they can expire.
“What you do need to keep up to date are the pads, and the pads are the most important part because if they don’t stick to the chest, then we cannot recognize that there is a rhythm that we need to shock,” Watson said.
Two other key points to remember are, if the patient is in water, they must be dried off before the charge is administered. Water conducts electricity, and everyone involved may receive a shock if the patient is still wet. Also, some AED kits have razors to shave the chest of some patients. Though in an emergency, Watson said there may not be time. The pads can be placed and then removed quickly to remove hair.
“If the patient is really hairy, there should be a razor in the kit to shave them, or if there’s two sets of pads you put one set on, rip off the one set, put the second set on, so you kind of do a wax job,” she said. “But they’re dead, so they’re not going to feel it.”
It's important for those giving aid in a cardiac arrest situation to remember that the No. 1 priority is to restart a normal heart rhythm and provide air to the patient. Injuries sustained during the process -- such as from ripping out chest hair or breaking ribs during compressions -- can always be treated later.
For step-by-step instructions on performing CPR, visit https://www.redcross.org/take-a-class/cpr/performing-cpr/cpr-steps.