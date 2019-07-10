HUNTINGTON - A dozen high school students from throughout the region recently participated in the Dow Jones News Fund journalism workshop at Marshall University.
As part of the workshop, students produced videos and stories about the addiction epidemic. Click on the links at left to view their work.
Marshall was one of 10 universities receiving Dow Jones News Fund grants to conduct the workshops for high school students interested in journalism careers.
Journalism professor Burnis R. Morris is the founder and director of Marshall's annual high school journalism workshop, which began in 2009 with support from The HD. He said the workshop's theme this year is reporting on health and wellness issues, such as the addiction epidemic affecting the Huntington area.
"Immediately when I saw health and wellness (would be the theme), I knew we should make ours focused on the opioid crisis because of its impact on our community," Morris said.
Throughout the week, students attended lectures of Marshall journalism professors and related community events, visited The Herald-Dispatch, conducted interviews with local officials and first responders, wrote stories and recorded podcasts.
Students who participated in the workshop include Emma Johnson of Logan High School, Elliott Blackwood of Capital High School, Drew Fryer of Ohio's Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School, Kalea Fleming of Logan High School, Madison Austin of Princeton Senior High School, Addie Backel of Weirton Madonna High School, Alyssa Peyton of Hannan High School and incoming Marshall freshman, Hunter Kimmick of South Carolina's Carolina Forest High School, Morgan Sherwood of Hedgesville High School, Joseph Doss of Tolsia High School, Estelle Balsirow of New Jersey's Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science, and Gabrielle Jackson of Weir High School.