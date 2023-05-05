The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

nursing1.jpg

New members were inducted into Marshall University’s Nu Alpha Chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society during a ceremony on Tuesday, April 18 in the Memorial Student Center.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Twenty-one students and one faculty member joined Marshall University’s Nu Alpha Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society last month.

The 22 new members of the chapter included undergraduate and graduate students and Brandy McGhee, assistant professor in Marshall’s School of Nursing, who joined as a nurse leader, a nurse who has already graduated college, said Nancy Elkins, professor in Marshall’s School of Nursing and president of the Nu Alpha Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com

and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you