HUNTINGTON — Twenty-one students and one faculty member joined Marshall University’s Nu Alpha Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society last month.
The 22 new members of the chapter included undergraduate and graduate students and Brandy McGhee, assistant professor in Marshall’s School of Nursing, who joined as a nurse leader, a nurse who has already graduated college, said Nancy Elkins, professor in Marshall’s School of Nursing and president of the Nu Alpha Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society.
The Nu Alpha Chapter hosted its 31st annual induction ceremony on April 18 in the Memorial Student Center. Elkins, who has been a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society for more than 20 years, presided over the ceremony.
The ceremony also featured guest speaker Deborah Chapa, director of Marshall’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program, who has also been a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society for more than 20 years. During the ceremony, Chapa discussed her own experiences as a member of the honor society, Elkins said.
The Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society, which was formed by six nurses in 1922 and founded at Indiana University in Indianapolis, has more than 135,000 active members who live in more than 100 countries throughout the world, Elkins said. Thirty-nine percent of them hold master’s degrees and/or doctoral degrees; 51% are in staff positions; 19% are administrators or supervisors; 18% are faculty/academics; and 12% are in advanced practice, Elkins said.
Elkins said that benefits of being a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society include grants and scholarships one can apply for, educational conferences, leadership programs, free online nursing continuing education and free access to two different academic journals: Journal of Nursing Scholarship and Worldviews on Evidence-Based Nursing.
“These resources help you grow throughout your nursing career,” Elkins said.
“By belonging to Sigma … it’s provided me opportunities to present my research findings at their Sigma conferences in Indianapolis, Indiana; Washington, D.C.; and other places. And many of my other faculty colleagues have presented their research at Sigma conferences. Dr. Bobbie Taylor and I just presented at a Sigma conference last year on our research on substance use disorders.”
Elkins said she is proud to be a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society’s Nu Alpha Chapter and that it has also opened up opportunities to sponsor Evidence Based Practice research conferences and organize service activities for the community.
To join the honor society, the criteria for nurse leaders, who may be invited or apply to join, is that they have demonstrated achievement in nursing in the area of scholarship, leadership, service or practice, Elkins said.
Students, who are invited to join, also must meet eligibility criteria, which includes being one of the top students in one’s class, Elkins said.
The students who recently joined Marshall’s Nu Alpha Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society are: Erick Bevil, Jessica Bolano, Ashleigh Brookman, Noelle Brown, Nicole Burt, Jessica Campbell-Groves, Kayli Cochran, Monica Cook, Sydney Farley, Lakin Hall, Sydney Mayo, Emily McCloud, Josh Nguyen, Lauren Parsons, Elisabeth Patton, Jewelian Raynes, Pamela Shrader, Emilee Wallace, Zachary White, Kenedi Wilson and Allison Wriston.
Students who were invited to join Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society were enrolled in the online graduate Doctor of Nursing Practice program; Master’s online programs in Nursing Administration, Nursing Education, Family Nurse Practitioner, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and Nurse Midwife; the undergraduate BSN program; and the online RN to BSN program, Elkins said.
The Nu Alpha Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society began at Marshall in 1992, Elkins said. Elkins said that individuals who are interested in joining as a nurse leader can email her at elkinsn@marshall.edu. Nurse leaders do not have to be a graduate of Marshall, she said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.