A major study of rural America finds its residents are socially engaged in their communities; however, they often face housing problems and financial and mental insecurities.
The study, supported by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, found that most rural Americans are pleased with their quality of life. The report also said rural Americans feel that their communities are safer and that they can make a difference in their communities.
The study was conducted Jan. 31–Mar. 2, 2019 assess rural Americans’ issues with economic, social, and health aspects of their lives.
Other findings in the study include:
• Almost half of rural Americans said they wouldn’t be able to pay for an unexpected $1,000 expense. Twenty-five percent of rural Americans said they don’t have access to adequate health care.
• Homelessness also is a concern in rural America, according to the study. Over one in 10 people have experienced housing problems.
• Most rural Americans reported they participate in social and civic activities in their communities. They value their community’s health in addition to their own.