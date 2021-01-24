American Cancer Society — Road to Recovery
The American Cancer Society Road to Recovery program provides transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive themselves. Visit www.cancer.org/treatment/supportprogramsservices/road-to-recovery.
Ridesharing
Ridesharing is a car service with which a person can use a smartphone app to arrange a ride in a usually privately owned vehicle such as Uber or Lyft.
Non-Emergency Medical Transportation
Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) is available to Medicaid members who need assistance in order to keep scheduled medical appointments and treatments. In order to be eligible for NEMT, a person must be a Medicaid member and have an appointment for medical treatment that is approved under Medicaid guidelines.
For more information, to request gas mileage reimbursement, or schedule a trip please call the Medicaid NEMT broker, LogistiCare at
1-844-549-8353, Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at least 5 business days before your appointment.
They will need to have the member’s name, Medicaid ID number, home address, phone number, where the member is to be picked up, the name, phone number and address of the health care provider, the date and time of your appointment and general reason for the appointment. Also, please let the operator know if you have any special needs such as a wheelchair accessible vehicle, assistance during the trip or someone to ride with you.
Senior county providers also offer transportation to doctor appointments, nutrition sites, shopping or other vital destinations. Contact your County Senior Provider to find out what may be available in your community. Please see list of providers on pg. 12-13.
KAT –Kanawha Alternative Transit through KVRTA
Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority offers a demand response, curb-to-curb transportation service for eligible passengers (based upon criteria established by the Americans with Disabilities Act) who are unable to utilize the regular KVRTA fixed route service. For more information on how to qualify for the Kanawha Alternative Transit (KAT) service, please call
304-343-0489.
TRI-STATE TRANSIT AUTHORITY (TTA) — DIAL-A-RIDE SERVICES
TTA operates tri-state paratransit and other transportation services in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky to individuals with disabilities who are unable to use the fixed route system. The Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) Dial-A-Ride Services is available
Monday — Saturday. (304) 529-7700 www.tta-wv.com 1120 Virginia Avenue West Huntington, WV 25779
Little Kanawha Bus Service
Little Kanawha Bus seeks to provide safe, reliable, and affordable transportation to the people in our operating area. Although we serve the public as a whole, we will take extra efforts to serve the needs of persons with disabilities and the elderly. Service areas include: Calhoun, Gilmer, Jackson and Roane Counties and regular trips to Charleston and Parkersburg. For more information contact them at 866-354-5522.
Tri-River Transit Authority
Tri River Transit Authority provides safe, reliable, and low-cost transportation to all citizens in Boone, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, and Wayne Counties. The company has a fleet of 32 vehicles, including 26 handicap accessible vehicles. Please contact the Tri River Transit office for information on schedules, fares and services
(304) 824-2944 or toll free at 877-212-0815.
Barron’s Bus I-RIDE 79
Bus services between Charleston and Morgantown are $15 and offers several stops along the route. Looking to travel further? The Charleston bus stop connects to more than 3,800 destinations across the country. (888)378-3823