LIEAP
The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) assists eligible households with the cost of home heating through direct cash payments or payments to utility companies on their behalf. A crisis component is available for households without resources facing the loss of a heating source. Eligibility for both program components is based on a combination of factors, including income, type of heating payment, and total heating costs. The Division of Family Assistance (DFA) operates LIEAP in each of the DHHR field offices for a short time each winter, usually beginning with an automated payment or a mail-out to targeted households. In addition, DFA contracts with the Community Action network and with regional Agency on Aging offices to perform outreach and accept LIEAP applications at their local sites.
There is also an Emergency Repair and Replacement Program that can assist people with repair or replacement of a heating system. An application must be made to the local DHHR or through the office of the DFA. Income eligibility is based on gross income and household size. For more information contact your local DHHR .
20% Discount Program
The Special Reduced Residential Service Rate Program (20% Utility Discount Program) was established by statute to assist certain eligible participants in receiving a 20% discount from their electric, gas, and/or water companies. WV American Water (WVAW) is currently the only water company participating in the program. To be eligible for this rate reduction, one must be a recipient of either SNAP AND be 60 years of age or older, SSI and be 18 years of age or older, or WV WORKS. For gas and electric, one must be a recipient of one of these programs during November, December, January, February, and March to get the discount for that month. The WVAW program runs year-round. The electric, gas, and/or water companies will be responsible for determining eligibility for the Special Reduced Residential Service Rate.
Tel-Assistance/ LIFELINE
Through Tel-Assistance/Lifeline, telephone companies offer reduced basic service to eligible low-income elderly and disabled customers. The Division of Family Assistance issues applications to eligible recipients and provides ongoing eligibility information to the telephone companies and informs them when customers are no longer eligible for Tel-Assistance. This is handled centrally by the Division of Family Assistance. The Tel-Assistance/Lifeline Program is a telephone service that provides a monthly benefit on home or wireless phone and broadband service to eligible households. This benefit can lower or eliminate the cost of your monthly phone or internet bill. Only one benefit is available per household, home or wireless, but not both. Please contact the Bureau for Children and Families (Division of Family Assistance DFA) for an application at 304-558-0628 or online at www.dhhr.wv.gov. Completed applications must be sent to your telephone company for approval.
Other Utility Assistance programs
These organizations may also be able to assist with utility assistance in emergency situations:
- Catholic Charities: Kanawha County, 1116 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25301; phone: 304-380-0162; Cabell County, 901
5th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701 304-650-3514.
- Heart and Hand: South Charleston, 212 D Street South Charleston, WV 25303; 304-744-6741
- Putnam County: Winfield United Methodist Church, 20 Radwin Drive, Winfield, WV 25213; 304-543-8770
- Mtn Mission: 3631 7th Ave., Charleston, WV 25387; 304-720-7391
- Salvation Army: Kanawha County, 301 Tennessee Ave., Charleston, WV 25302, 304-343-4548; Cabell County, 1227 3rd Ave., Huntington, WV 25701, 304-529-2401; Logan County, 9 Commerce Park Road, Chapmanville, WV 25508, 304-310-4262
- Information and Referral: 304-528-5660 or search I&R database topics at http://services.cabell.lib.wv.us/
- You may also contact the WV ADRC (Aging and Disability Resource Center) to explore other possible resources.