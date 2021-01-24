People who served in the United States Armed Forces may be eligible for a variety of veteran benefits and services provided by federal, state, and local governments. Entitlement is determined by the period of military service, service connected disabilities, and financial need. Your local state veteran counselor or veterans’ service agency can advise you of eligibility and help you prepare and present claims for entitled benefits.
The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance oversees a total of 16 service offices located throughout the state. Employees of these offices are trained to assist veterans and their dependents in applying for a variety of state and federal benefits. These services are offered at no charge to the veteran or dependent. If you are interested in applying forbenefits, or just want to know what you may qualify for, please contact the service office closest to you.
- CHARLESTON: 300 Technology Drive Suite 201, South Charleston, WV 25309, 304-746-4497
- HUNTINGTON: 640 4th Ave., Room 142, Huntington, WV,
304-399-9395
- LOGAN: 120 Nick Savas Drive, Logan, WV 25601, 304-792-7055; counties served: Logan, Lincoln, Mingo and Boone
- SPENCER: 216 Market St., Suite 301, Spencer, WV 25276,
304-927-0980; counties served: Roane, Gilmer, Jackson, Wirt and Calhoun
- TEAYS VALLEY: 3772 Teays Valley Road, Suite B, Hurricane, West Virginia 25526,
304-562-3612; counties served: Putnam
Veteran facilities
- Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center: 1540 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington, WV 25704, 304-429-6741
- VA Outpatient Clinic: 700 Technology Drive, South Charleston, WV 25309-8571;
304-746-5300
- Homeless Veterans Center: 624 9th St., Huntington, WV, 25701, Cabell County,
304-529-9142
Military One Source: Military OneSource is a U.S. Department of Defense program that provides resources and support to active-duty, National Guard and Reserve service members and their families anywhere in the world. The program is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at no cost to users. 800-342-9647; website:http://www.militaryonesource.mil.