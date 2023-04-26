above: Leah Vance, co-owner of the Broken Axle restaurant next door and daughter of Appalachian Outpost co-owner Diana Barnette, prepares ice cream for a customer at the Red Bird Cafe. opposite page: Leah Vance and Fuji Williams, owners of The Broken Axle at Appalachian Outpost, pose next to the draft beer offerings.
LYBURN — The Appalachian Outpost, the development located at the old Rita Mall in Logan County, offers an array of services for tourists and locals alike.
Appalachian Outpost co-owner Diana Barnette said the project has continued to grow since the first business was opened on the property.
“To be able to have something like this so close to home and to be able to have it in Logan County makes me very proud,” Barnette said. “We’ve been stagnant for a while, and I think this is a giant step in a new direction to give our tourism a big boost.”
The site features 25 cabins that are available for rental, the restaurant Broken Axle and Baccountry ATV Rentals.
The site also features Outpost Outfitters, owned by Holden native and Chapmanville resident Kelly Ellis and her husband, Bub. Inspired by their love of the trail system, the two opened the store Sept. 9, 2021.
The newest offering on the property is the Red Bird Café, a hand-dipped gourmet ice cream and coffee shop. Barnette said this name is to pay homage to the cardinal, the West Virginia state bird. Going along with the name, the décor of the shop’s interior is red and black.
Barnette said the idea to add a coffee shop to the property came from wanting to give tourists who stay at the cabins just across the lot yet another option.
“With the creation of the Hatfield and McCoy Trail System years ago, it’s been a continuous, gradual increase in visitors,” Barnette said. “When we first thought about doing this, we spoke with Jeff Lusk from the Hatfield and McCoy Trail Authority to get information from him, and basically the biggest need was lodging and in addition other things for the trail riders to do when they’re not on the trails.”
In continued expansion, Barnette said a Par Mar gas station recently opened.
“I think the Appalachian Outpost is a step in the right direction and it gives other people kind of a boost to say ‘hey, I could do this too,’” Barnette said. “We’re very proud.”
