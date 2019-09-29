Look for the spot on the map where West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky come together, and you have found the Tri-State — a community of cities and counties on both sides of the Ohio River that share a rich heritage and wonderful quality of life.
The Huntington-Ashland Metro Area is home to 287,702 people (2010 Census) and includes Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia, Lawrence County in Ohio and Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky.
Key urban areas of Huntington, W.Va., (49,138), Ashland, Ky., (21,684); and Ironton, Ohio, (11,129) and a host of smaller towns and suburban areas provide a wide variety of residential options — from downtown charm to suburban convenience to rural settings.
FOCUS ON HIGHER EDUCATION: Huntington is home to rapidly growing Marshall University, with its Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and the Tri-State also includes Ohio University's Southern campus in Ironton, as well as a number of two-year and community college options .
GROWING MEDICAL COMMUNITY: The Tri-State is a medical center for western West Virginia, eastern Kentucky as well as southern Ohio.
Major hospitals include St. Mary's Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington and King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.
HISTORY: The Tri-State was first settled in the 1780s as pioneers moved into the far reaches of then Virginia and Kentucky. The area got its big boost after the Civil War, as rail lines from the east connected to the river traffic along the Ohio.
CLIMATE: With a touch of the East, the South and the Midwest, Tri-State enjoys all four seasons of the year, with an average high of 85 in August and 42 in February.