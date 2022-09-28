The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WEST VIRGINIA

Appalachian Power Park: Don’t pass on a visit to the official ball park of the Charleston Dirty Birds, a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an independent MLB partner league. The Dirty Birds — previously known as The Power — have played their home games at Appalachian Power Park since 2005. Located at 601 Morris St., Charleston. Call 304-344-2287.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you