WEST VIRGINIA
Appalachian Power Park: Don’t pass on a visit to the official ball park of the Charleston Dirty Birds, a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an independent MLB partner league. The Dirty Birds — previously known as The Power — have played their home games at Appalachian Power Park since 2005. Located at 601 Morris St., Charleston. Call 304-344-2287.
Appalachian Boarding Company: This truly unique company offers stand up paddleboard (SUP) rental (with delivery to a location of your choice in West Virginia). They also offer SUP beginner lessons, SUP guided tours, drop off and pick up, and SUP yoga. Based in Scott Depot in Putnam County, but serving paddlers around the state. www.appalachianboardingcompany.com. 304-693-2955.
Blenko Glass: Located at Blenko Glass Company off of James River Turnpike in Milton. Historic museum on second floor of the Visitors Center features extensive stained glass display, history of the family-owned glass company, Country Music Award and U.S. Capitol lighting globe on display. Tours also available. Admission is free. Hours are: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 304-743-9081.
Bituminous Coal Heritage Foundation Museum: Located at 347 Main St., Madison, this museum’s mission is to preserve the heritage of the Southern West Virginia coal fields through miner’s tools, photographs, company records and other pieces of the state’s mining history. Call 304-369-9118 or visit www.wvcoalmuseum.org/.
Camden Park: Originally developed as a picnic area by the Camden Interstate Railway in 1903, Camden Park has survived into the 21st century as a thriving traditional amusement park. Today, it is the oldest amusement park in West Virginia with about 30 rides, including the classic wooden roller coaster, The Big Dipper. Located at U.S. 60 West, Huntington. Hours vary, but the park typically is open on weekends in May, Wednesday through Sunday in June, Tuesday through Sunday in July before hours trail off through August and September. And don’t miss Spooktacular, weekends in October. Call 304-429-4321. Go online at www.camdenpark.com.
Clay Center: Clay Center houses the performing arts, visual arts and the sciences under one roof. The facility is home to the Avampato Discovery Museum, with rotating exhibits and hands-on activities for children. The Clay Center also houses the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, the 1,883-seat Maier Foundation Performance Hall, the black-box Walker Theater, the large-format film ElectricSky Theater and more. Located at 1 Clay Square, Charleston. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org or call 304-561-3500 or 888-241-6376.
Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society Inc.: 1323 8th Ave., Huntington. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Operated by the Collis P. Huntington Historical Society. The Society operates an indoor museum inside its office building where guests can view a multitude of railroadiana on display including lanterns, conductor outfits, poster and more. The most prominent item is a late 1800’s era built hand car. This hand car was built in the late 1800s for the C&O railroad and was in the movie “Matewan,” which was filmed in Thurmond, West Virginia. The society also operates an outdoor museum at the end of Memorial park, on 14th Street West in Huntington. There, visitors can see an H-6 Baldwin Steam Locomotive, a C&O caboose and more. Call 866-639-7487 or 304-523-0364 or visit facebook.com/newrivertrain.
Erma Byrd Art Gallery: Located at 2300 MacCorkle Ave., Charleston, this gallery is currently home to 155 pieces of art created exclusively by West Virginia women artists. Call 304-352-0014 or visit http://ucwv.edu/About-UC/Visitor-Information/Erma-Byrd-Art-Gallery/.
Governor’s Mansion: Tours are free (by reservation only) at this 30-room, Georgian revival-style home on state Capitol grounds, 1716 Kanawha Blvd., Charleston. Call 304-558-4839.
Gritt’s Farm: 864 Gritt Road, Buffalo. Stop by during the growing season to purchase fresh produce or a variety of flowers and plants for your yard. Check in for special activities throughout the year, or take your family to the Fun Farm, mid-September through the end of October for corn mazes, wagon rides, hay bail slides, a pick your own pumpkin patch, and more fun for the whole family. grittsfarm.com.
Hatfield-McCoy Airboat Tours: Based out of the Matewan Depot, airboat rides are offered on a regular basis Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tours also can be arranged by appointment on Sunday afternoons and Mondays. Groups of three or more are encouraged. The boat carries a maximum of six passengers per tour. Tours are around an hour in length. Speed down the Tug River, and be immersed in the beauty of West Virginia’s natural landscapes. Visit https://hatfieldmccoyairboattours.com/.
Heritage Farm Museum and Village: Recreates turn-of-the-century Appalachian life in restored log buildings, including a pioneer village with blacksmith shop, antique shop, church, petting zoo, bed and breakfasts, museums, community room, old school house and more. Guided tours available all year 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday (except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and, in the winter months, weather permitting). Groups of 15 or more qualify for special group rates when making advance reservations. Located at 3350 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call 304-522-1244, or visit www.heritagefarmmuseum.com.
Huntington Museum of Art: Conservatory, silver and portraits, firearm collections, gallery, glass, museum shop and various changing exhibits. Located at 2033 McCoy Road, Huntington. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 304-529-2701. Go online at www.hmoa.org.
Lost Huntington Escape Room: Located at 803 3rd. Ave., Huntington, the Lost Escape Room is a fun, immersive entertainment concept. It is a real-life game designed for small groups of people. Your goal is simple: work together as a team, testing your wits and skills, to escape from a themed locked room.bGetting through the locked door will require finding clues, solving puzzles, cracking codes, and working together. Visit https://www.lostescaperoom.com/.
Mardi Gras Casino and Resort: Located just off the Nitro exit of I-64 in Kanawha County, Tri-State Casino and Resort is a Mardi Gras-style gaming center that offers greyhound races, slots, table games, food and entertainment and an on-site hotel. The Big Easy Poker Room offers Texas Hold’Em, Omaha Hi-Lo and 7-Card Stud. Live bands play at The French Quarter Restaurant and Lounge. Call 304-776-1000.
Midland Trail National Scenic Byway: This award-winning tourist highway takes travelers along U.S. 60 east from Kenova through Huntington, Charleston and the New River area before ending 180 miles later at White Sulphur Springs, near the state’s border with Virginia. Highlights of the trail include historic sites such as the Toll House in Barboursville, the Wine Cellars of Dunbar, Booker T. Washington’s cabin in Malden, the African-American Family Tree Museum in Ansted, the Carnifex Battle Museum in Summersville, and many more. The trail is also rich with outdoor adventures including Hawks Nest State Park. You’ll also find tons of restaurants, museums, galleries and crafts and specialty shops along the way. For up-to-date travel information, log on to www.midlandtrail.com.
Mothman Statue and Museum: Was it a real monster or just an elaborate hoax? The winged creature with the glowing red eyes was first sited in Mason County in 1967, and now a statue of the Mothman is located near Gunn Park. The museum is located on Main Street in Point Pleasant. Visitors can experience multimedia presentations, rare Mothman archives and movie props. Don’t miss the gift shop. Call 304-675-6788 or log onto www.mothmanlives.com.
Museum of Radio and Technology: Located at 1640 Florence Ave., Huntington. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays year round, except holidays. Admission is free; donations are welcome. The museum is entirely run by volunteers. Call 304-525-8890 or visit https://www.mrtwv.org/.
Silver Bridge Memorials: Located in Point Pleasant, Mason County, at 6th and Main streets and north of Kanauga at the State Route 7 rest area. On Dec. 15, 1967, during rush hour, the Silver Bridge, connecting Point Pleasant to Kanauga, Ohio, fell into the icy Ohio River. Forty-six people lost their lives when the bridge fell. Two memorials have been erected in their memory.
Spring Hill Cemetery: Located near the Fairfield West neighborhood of Huntington, this cemetery is the final resting place of many of the victims of the 1970 plane crash that killed 75 Marshall University football players, coaches and fans. It includes a monument to the lost team and the graves of several players who were never identified. Spring Hill is also the final resting place of many Civil War soldiers. Call 304-696-5516 or log onto cemetery@ghprd.org.
Robert Newlon Airpark: 6090 Kyle Lane, Huntington, offers skydiving, a 9-hole disc golf course, an RV park for camping, and a restaurant, the Fly-In Cafe. Don’t miss the Fly-In Festival for skydivers each August. Follow on Facebook, or call 304-733-1240.
West Virginia Mine Wars Museum: In the heart of Historic Matewan, this museum preserves and interprets artifacts and historical records of the local communities affected by the West Virginia Mine Wars, exploring historical events from multiple perspectives through the lives of ordinary people. The museum is located at 401 Mate Street in Matewan, in a building that still bears the scars of bullet holes from the Matewan Massacre shootout. Learn more at https://www.wvminewars.com/.
West Virginia State Museum: Located in the Cultural Center, State Capitol, Charleston. Doors are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call 304-558-0220. Library is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the archives department is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
WV State Farm Museum: Located at the north of Point Pleasant on WV 62. Visit a replica of a quaint early 20th-Century village including a doctor’s office, blacksmith shop, a one-room schoolhouse, Morgan’s taxidermy museum, sawmill, carpenter shop, loom house, newspaper office, military display, smokehouse, log homes, country store, barn complete with live animals, nature trail. Picnic shelters and primitive camping. Call 304-675-5737 or log onto www.masoncountytourism.org.
OHIO
Boneyfiddle Historic District of Portsmouth: This district has been refurbished to express intriguing architecture of Portsmouth’s past. It is one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, offering visitors a glimpse of history in both structure and service. Antiques shops and retail outlets embrace the historic significance of these century-old buildings. Whether looking for that special treasure or a quaint place to eat, you can relax and enjoy the hospitality.
Burlington 37 Cemetery on Center Street in Burlington: A memorial marker of the 37 slaves freed in 1849 by James Twyman, stands at the gates of this cemetery. All 37 names have been engraved in the marble stone to commemorate their courage. For more information, contact the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 740-377-4550.
Floodwall Murals: The artwork along side the Ohio River on Second Street in Ironton, Ohio, depicts the history and achievements in Lawrence County. The floodwall can be found in the Center St. area of Ironton.
Lawrence County Historical Museum: An eclectic mix of Lawrence County memorabilia can be found. Located at 506 S. 6th St., Ironton. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, April through October and re-opening in November through the holidays. Displays change every six weeks. Group tours available by appointment. Gift shop. Call 740-377-4550.
Lawrence County Historic Iron Furnaces: Relics of Lawrence County’s vigorous industrial past scattered throughout the beautiful wooded hills of Hanging Rock Iron Region and the Wayne National Forest. Details about the remains in the area can be found at the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Call 740-377-4550.
Macedonia Church of County Road 120: This church is where the 37 slaves conducted their services. It is still used today for significant community events on Center St. in Burlington. For more information, contact the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 740-377-4550.
Old Route 75 Tunnel: Visit the historic 165 foot tunnel, built in 1866, located at the intersection of US Route 52 and State Route 93.
Ohio River Burlington Picnic Area: This site where the original Lawrence County Courthouse once stood was the route to freedom taken by the Burlington 37 settles from Madison County, Va. For more information, contact the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 740-377-4550.
Portsmouth Murals: More than 2,000 feet of floodwall space is dedicated to the colorful depiction of the Portsmouth area’s history by internationally known muralist Robert Dafford. The Portsmouth Murals are viewed along Front Street, within walking distance of many shops, stores and dining in the historic Boneyfiddle District. More information and tours are available by calling the Portsmouth Convention and Visitors Bureau, 740-353-1116.
Southern Ohio Museum: Located at 825 Gallia Street in the heart of downtown Portsmouth. You’ll find the museum galleries and gift shop open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday but Monday, and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is voluntary. Call 740-354-5629 or log on to www.somacc.com.
The John Campbell Home: John Campbell was the founder of Ironton who also served to help runaway slaves. The slaves traveled through tunnels into the basement, up a back staircase and hid under the eves of the roof until Campbell could finalize plans for their move further north. The history-packed area can be found at North Fifth Street in downtown Ironton. For more information, contact the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 740-377-4550.
KENTUCKY
Appalshop: Located at 91 Madison Ave., in Whitesburg, Ky. Appalshop is one of the most important media centers in Appalachia. Birthed in 1969 as an economic development project of the War on Poverty, Appalshop is a multi-disciplinary arts and education center producing original films, video, theater, music and spoken-word recordings, radio, photography, multimedia, and books in the heart of Appalachia. Call 606-424-4074 or go online at www.appalshop.org.
Butcher Hollow: Located in Johnson County, Ky., Butcher Hollow is the home of the world’s most famous coal miner’s daughter, Loretta Lynn. Her birthplace and family home is nestled between two fog shrouded mountains up a “holler” just two miles southeast of the coal mining camp of Van Lear, Ky. While you’re in the area, stop at Webb’s General Store, which is owned and operated by Loretta Lynn’s brother, Herman Webb. For more information call Webb’s General Store at 606-789-3397.
Country Music Highway Museum: Located just off of U.S. 23 in Paintsville, Ky., The Country Music Highway Museum opened in spring 2005, and is already a must-stop for country music fans. Enjoy the interactive exhibits featuring the memorabilia of Eastern Kentucky born and raised stars such as Tom T. Hall, Loretta Lynn, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Billy Ray Cyrus, Ricky Skaggs and others. Call 800-542-5790 or go online at www.paintsville.org.
Eastern Kentucky Exposition Center: With concert seating for 7,000, this 126,000-square-foot facility brings some big names in country, bluegrass and other genres, along with car shows, rodeos, circuses and more. Located at 126 Main St., Pikeville. For event and ticket information, call 606-444-5500, or visit www.eastkyexpo.com.
East Kentucky Science Center: On the campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Prestonsburg, the science center offers an extensive exhibit hall and planetarium shows. There are also laser light shows set to rock music. Located at 1 Bert T. Combs Drive, Prestonsburg. Call 606-889-8260 or visit www.bigsandy.kctcs.edu/ EKSC.
Hatfield-McCoy Feud Sites and Audio Driving Tour: Stop in at the Pike County Tourism Office at 781 Hambley Blvd., Pikeville, to purchase a CD that gives audio details about 12 feud sites and information about the historic conflict between the Hatfields of West Virginia and the McCoys of eastern Kentucky. Then drive to the sites where the feud unfolded. Call 606-432-5063.
Highlands Museum and Discovery Center: History center with hands-on interaction for children. Located at 1620 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Mondays scheduled by appointment. Admission is $7.50 and $5 for children and senior citizens. Call 606-329-8888.
Jenny Wiley Theater: Jenny Wiley Theatre is eastern Kentucky’s only professional theatre offering year round productions at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheatre and venues throughout the region. For show locations, dates, and ticket information, visit www.jwtheatre.com.
Kentucky Folk Art Center: Folk art and exhibition are rotated every three months along with a large permanent selection. 102 W. 1st St., Morehead, Ky. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3 for adults, free for children 12 and younger and $2 each for seniors 55 and older and groups. Call 606-783-2204 or log on to www.kyfolkart.org.
Malibu Jack’s: Located at Camp Landing Entertainment District in Cannonsburg, Malibu Jack’s is an indoor family fun center that includes a bowling alley, interactive go-cart track, mini golf course, carnival style rides, arcade games, laser tag, cabaña spaces for parties and more. There is also an indoor bouncy area filled with inflatables for younger kids. Visit https://www.malibujacks.net/.
Mountain Arts Center: Home of Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry, the Mountain Arts Center, known by locals as “The MAC,” hosts local, regional and national music acts. Located at 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg, Ky., The MAC has a full slate of special engagements, plus The Kentucky Opry Summer Shows featuring the Junior Pros, 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and Front Porch Pickin’ jam sessions at 7 p.m. Fridays this summer. For the full lineup, visit www.macarts.com, or call toll-free, 1-888-MAC-ARTS.
Mountain HomePlace: 745 Ky. Rt. 2275, Staffordsville, Ky. The Mountain HomePlace has five original 19th and early 20th century structures, all of which came from the surrounding area, making up the core of the farmstead located just west of Paintsville. Interpreters in authentic period costumes perform daily chores on the farm April through October. A variety of foods are grown on the farm including sorghum cane, vegetables and herbs. 606- 297- 1850.
Paramount Arts Center: Located at 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed Saturday and Sunday. Call 606-324-3175.
Thunder Ridge Racing & Entertainment Complex: Located at 701 Ky. 3, Prestonsburg, Thunder Ridge offers horse racing at its best. Home of “Thunder Ridge 100,” harness racing. Intertrack wagering is available year round. Clubhouse has a full service bar and restaurant, outdoor lounge, on site catering, outdoor grilling and campground. Thunder Ridge is designed with a family atmosphere in mind. For information call 606-886-RACE or www.thunderridgeraceway.com.
U.S. 23 Country Music Highway: The Country Music Highway, running nearly the entire length of Eastern Kentucky, is a scenic byway that pays tribute to the musical heritage and history of the area. The byway has been home to more than a dozen nationally known country music stars, including Patty Loveless, Wynonna and Naomi Judd, Loretta Lynn, Crystal Gayle, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tom T. Hall, Ricky Skaggs, Keith Whitley, Dwight Yoakam and Gary Stewart.