HUNTINGTON
Strike Zone Bowling Center
141 Eastern Heights, Huntington
Call 304-733-2695 or visit www.huntingtonbowling.com/ default.asp.
CHARLESTON
Galaxy Lanes
6545 Maccorkle Ave. SE, Charleston
304-925-1156
IRONTON
Spare Time Recreation
2216 S. 3rd St, Ironton
740-533-1222
PRESTONSBURG, KY.
Bowl Right Lanes
94 Mayo Hollow
Prestonsburg, Ky.
606-886-1400
OTHER RECREATION
Bare Arms Indoor Range & Training Center
2134 5th Street Road, Huntington; 681-204-5555
and 3502 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky; 606-393-1046
All-inclusive professional gun shop and training facility located just off the 5th St Exit of I-64. Firearms are available to be rented for shooting practice. Range reservations are recommended. Huntington location also includes a World War II-era themed diner called Bombshells specializing in slow-smoked BBQ and ribs.
K-Hill Shooting Range
9905 Ohio 141, Kitts Hill, Ohio
740-442-7072.
This indoor shooting range features 12 shooting lanes with targets up to 50 feet. Safety is a priority at this shooting range; walls are reinforced with steel and ballistic rubber, so they are impenetrable by bullets. Four certified range safety officers are on site. There is also a classroom at the facility, and the range offers concealed carry and and gun safety classes.
Billy Bob's Wonderland
5 Cracker Barrel Drive, Barboursville
304-733-4550
Family fun center featuring Lazer Tag, Putt-Putt, Go Karts, midway games and pizza, plus an animatronic band.
Pump up the Fun Indoor Inflatable Center
6759 Merritts Creek Road, Huntington.
304-733-2386
Plan your child's birthday party here, or bring your kids during the open "pop-in hours." The center will also host a day camp this summer. In the warmer months, Pump up the Fun has an outdoor inflatable water park.