OCTOBER
n The 2019 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, Oct. 3-6, Pumpkin Park, Milton. Since 1986, West Virginia Pumpkin Park in Milton has celebrated the glory of autumn and the harvest with the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, which has turned into one of the state's largest fests. The festival was designed to help farmers with the raising and selling of pumpkins. Now you'll also find special shows, artisans, crafters, vendors, food, contests, demonstrations, live music and all things pumpkin. https://wvpumpkinpark.com/pumpkin-festival/
n Singing Cookes from Church Hill, Tennessee, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 3, Valley Park Community Center, Hurricane, West Virginia. No admission charge. An offering will be received for the singers. For more information, email boxley@suddenlink.net.
n Marshall Artists Series Fall International Film Festival, Oct. 3-6, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Films are: "The Farewell," "The Shoplifters," "Non-Fiction," "Transit," "Capernaum," "Perfect Strangers." For complete schedule, visit http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/festivals#fall.
n West Virginia Makes Festival, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 4, plaza of the Marshall University Memorial Student Center. A celebration of ingenuity and creativity. The Festival features a Design Challenge for makers of all ages, hands-on activities for everyone, 3D printing and displays by local artists, makers and innovators. Learn more at wvmakes.com.
n Create Huntington First Friday Event, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, CoWorks, 1000 5th Ave., Huntington. Free. Live music, networking, food and more. The monthly event is co-sponsored by Create Huntington and CoWorks and is intended to bring together the Huntington community. jkhewett@julnet.com.
n Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, Oct. 4-5, Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington. All riders will attempt one bull each in Round 1 on Friday night and Round 2 on Saturday night. The Top 10 will then advance to the championship round where they will attempt one final bull, all in an effort to be crowned the event champion, earning 170 world points and their portion of the $20,000 purse. Additionally, the Huntington Classic event winner will also earn an invite to compete on the elite PBR Unleash The Beast. Tickets, call the box office at 304-696-5990, visit the box office, or www.ticketmaster.com. For more about the tour, www.pbr.com.
n Siptacular Wine Festival 2019, 1-5 p.m. Oct. 5, Sip Wine and Whiskey Bar, Huntington. Enjoy over 50 wines to sample and taste, musical entertainment by DJ Bret Fuller as well as a variety of local food. Rain or shine. A portion of the proceeds will go to Education = Hope, http://educationequalshope.org/. More information and tickets available at www.siptacularwinefestival.com.
n Jazz Alley Presents Jewel City Jazz Orchestra, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Founded in 2018, the Jewel City Jazz Orchestra is a collective of professionals/educators from the greater Huntington-Charleston, West Virginia area who love nothing more than to share great big band music with an audience who appreciates one of the great American art forms, jazz. Tickets, http://www.paramountartscenter.com.
n ZZ TOP Celebrates Their 50th Anniversary, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Clay Center, Charleston. "That Little Ol' Band From Texas," lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact and, in 2004, the Texas trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course, there are only three of them – Billy F Gibbons, Dusty Hill, Frank Beard — but it's still a remarkable achievement that they're still very much together after almost 50 years of rock, blues, and boogie on the road and in the studio. theclaycenter.org.
n Marshall Artists Series presents "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," 8 p.m. Oct. 9, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack of a generation. Tickets, http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.
n Home Free Vocal Band, Oct. 10, Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, Kentucky. For more information call 606-324-0007.
n GHOST The Ultimate Tour Named Death, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington. With special guests NothingMore. Tickets, the Arena Box Office or www.ticketmaster.com. Learn more about Ghost at www.ghost-official.com.
n Marshall Football vs. Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington.
n Huntington Old Time Dance, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18, Heritage Farm and Museum, 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington. All instruction is given in advance. Free, but donations accepted. Contact Dennis Bills, Huntington Old Time Dance and Music, dwbills@gmail.com.
n 40th Official Bridge Day 2019, Oct. 19. Every year on the third Saturday in October the New River Gorge Bridge closes to traffic and opens to attitude! BASE jumpers, rappellers, vendors and spectators share the excitement, the spectacle, the experience of Bridge Day! Come be a part of it. Big Bridge, Big Adventure, Bridge Day! 800-927-0263; 304-465-5617; www.OfficialBridgeDay.com.
n Vampire Circus, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Welcome to the mysterious tantalizing, fun, dark show of The Vampire Circus. A visual vortex set in an abandoned cemetery where an extraordinary circus comes back to life. The show features a motley collection of off-the-wall characters and incomparable acrobats. Tickets, http://www.paramountartscenter.com.
n West Virginia Symphony Orchestra 80th Anniversary Spectacular, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Clay Center, Charleston. One of the most sought-after soloists in his generation of young American musicians, the pianist Orion Weiss has performed with the major American orchestras, including the Chicago Symphony, Boston Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and New York Philharmonic. http://www.wvsymphony.org.
n Marshall Artists Series presents "The Ultimate Queen Celebration" with Marc Martel, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Billed as "The closest you will get to hearing Freddie Mercury live!" No stranger to fronting Queen projects, Marc Martel was handpicked by Queen's Roger Taylor and Brian May to front their official Queen tribute in 2012. Tickets, http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.
n Marshall Artists Series presents "An Evening with Johnny Bench: The Vowels of Success," 8 p.m. Oct. 24, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench delivers a captivating how-to presentation drawing parallels between the worlds of sports, entertainment, and civic involvement. Bench is much more than just a ballplayer. As a sports broadcaster, author, philanthropist, and Emmy® Award winner — not to mention one of the greatest Major League Baseball catchers in history — he is a symbol of winning through hard work and teamwork. There will be a Q & A following the presentation. Tickets, http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.
n The McKameys & Common Bond Quartet, 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland, Kentucky. The McKameys are a family group based out of Clinton, Tennessee, entering in their sixth decade of spreading God's message of love and hope through their music. Tickets, www.paramountartscenter.com.
n Autumn Colors Express, departing Oct. 25, 26 and 27. The Autumn Colors Express takes you on a day-long journey through the New River Gorge, at the peak of the fall foliage season. The round trip from Huntington to Hinton, West Virginia, lets you experience this beautiful area of West Virginia in a way few do. This special passenger train pulled by Amtrak is comprised entirely of privately-owned vintage rail cars from all over the nation, assembled exclusively for this event. The train will depart Huntington at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to return by 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit www.autumncolorexpresswv.com or call 844-724-5399.
n Marshall Football vs. WKU, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington.
n The Pumpkin House and C-K AutumnFest, last weekend in October, Kenova, West Virginia. C-K Autumnfest takes place the last weekend in October in the two quaint communities of Ceredo and Kenova. The centerpiece of the festival is the famous Pumpkin House, which has become one of the favorite tourist attractions of West Virginia, decorated with over 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins. Arts and crafts booths, an old-fashioned bake-off, local vendors and more. Call 304-453-5420. Want to help carve pumpkins? Follow "Kenova's Famous Griffith Pumpkin House" on Facebook and watch for recruitment for volunteers beginning in October.
n Pumpkin Carving Contest, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 27, Hurricane City Park, Hurricane, West Virginia. Join with your fellow community members to carve your best jack-o-lantern. There are free pumpkins and carving kits while supplies last! Prizes awarded to winners in each age group.
n "Carrie: The Musical," Oct. 31-Nov. 1, Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky. For more information call 606-324-0007.
NOVEMBER
n 30th annual Guyandotte Civil War Days, first weekend in November, Downtown Guyandotte, W.Va. "Thunder in the Village" re-enactment on the 157th anniversary of the Raid on Guyandotte, Virginia. Visit www.thunderinthevillage.com.
n Wing Fling 2019, noon, Nov. 2, Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington. Sponsored in part by Huntington Bank, Kindred Communications, Republic Services, Sprint and WOWK. The event will feature all-you-can-eat wings with special sauces and dry rubs from a who's who of Tri-State area restaurants including, Texas Roadhouse, DELTA by Marriot, SAVOR SMG Huntington, and many more to be added by event day. New this year with the VIP ticket will be the opportunity for VIP patrons to sample beers from over 20 different breweries including Bad Shepard Brewing WV, The Peddler, Atomic and Spriggs. The event includes a "King of the Wings" wing eating contest. A Battle for Bragging Rights, the fan favorite contest powered by Sprint in which the restaurant crowned fan favorite will receive a traveling trophy. Tickets, $25; VIP, $40. Get tickets at the arena box office or ticketmaster.com.
n Rodney Atkins wraps up the Country Music Series, Nov. 2, Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky. For more info call 606-324-0007.
n Marshall University Marathon, Nov. 3, Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington. The race is compromised of three events: a Marathon, a Half-marathon, and a 5K. Start time for all events is 7 a.m. with the exception of the 5K, which starts at 7:15 a.m. The start location for the Marathon and all other related events is in front of the stadium on 3rd Avenue, 21st Street. For registration and more information on the course please visit marshalluniversitymarathon.com or email director@healthytristate.org.
n Chonda Pierce: Still Laughing, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Join Chonda Pierce, a stand-up comedian, television hostess, author and now actress, as she channels her life experiences into positivity, bringing laughter to audiences around the country. Tickets, www.paramountartscenter.com.
n Marshall Artists Series presents An Evening with Sarah Vowell, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Vowell is the New York Times bestselling author of seven nonfiction books on American history and culture. Her most recent book and the evening's topic is titled "Lafayette in the Somewhat United States." By examining the connections between the American past and present, she offers personal, often humorous accounts of everything from presidents and their assassins to colonial religious fanatics, as well as thoughts on utopian dreamers, pop music, and the odd cranky cartographer. Vowell was a contributing editor for the public radio show "This American Life" from 1996–2008, where she produced numerous commentaries and documentaries and toured the country in many of the program's live shows. She was one of the original contributors to McSweeney's, also participating in many of the quarterly's readings and shows. She has been a columnist for Salon.com, Time, and San Francisco Weekly, and is a contributing op-ed writer for the New York Times. Vowell is also the voice for Violet Parr in Disney Pixar's "The Incredibles" and "Incredibles 2." Tickets, http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.
n Kentucky Dream Night Talent Search, Nov. 9, Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky. Dream Night Talent Search is an opportunity for emerging artists (singers, singer-songwriters, musicians) to showcase their unique skills for the chance to win $1,000 dollars, a huge amount of exposure, a front-of-the-line pass audition to "America's Got Talent" and/or to NBCs "Little Big Shots," "Senior Big Shots," "The Voice," "American Idol," and extensive publicity, possible management, agency or label deals and so much more. For more information call 606-324-0007.
n The second annual Ironton Wizardfest, celebrating all things Harry Potter, is set for Nov. 9-10 in downtown Ironton. Ironton Wizardfest is a community celebration of the-boy-who-lived. It is an imaginative festival for kids of all ages to celebrate and share in their fandom of the magical world. Festival-goers will get their fill of Wizardfest's very own ButterBrew. They will also be able to attend classes, visit our local magical government, compete in cosplay contests, interact with their favorite magical teachers, create their own wands and potions, and of-age witches and wizards will be able to enjoy our own magical pub inspired by the most famous wizarding pubs in Great Britain. The auditorium of the Ro-Na theater will take on the spirit of the great hall from the most famous wizarding school in all of Europe. Tickets and complete schedule, www.irontonwizardfest.com.
n Marshall Football vs. Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington.
n Huntington Old Time Dance, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, Heritage Farm and Museum, 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington. All instruction is given in advance. Free, but donations accepted. Contact Dennis Bills, Huntington Old Time Dance and Music, dwbills@gmail.com.
n Chris Young Raised on Country World Tour 2019 with special guests Eli Young Band and Matt Stell, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington. Tickets at the Arena Box Office or www.ticketmaster.com. More information at www.chrisyoungcountry.com.
n A Day To Remember — The Degenerates Tour, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington. A Day To Remember with special guests I Prevail, Beartooth and Can't Swim. Tickets at The Arena Box Office or www.ticketmaster.com. Learn more about the band at www.adtr.com.
n Annual Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. Nov. 26, Downtown Ashland, Kentucky. For more information call 606-324-5111.
n Winter Wonderland of Lights, mid-November through the new year at Ashland's Central Park. Features more than 500,000 lights. Call Ashland Area Convention & Visitors Bureau at 800-377-6249 or 606-329-1007 or go online at www.visitashlandky.com.
n Marshall Football vs. FIU, noon Nov. 30, Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington.
DECEMBER
n Huntington Symphony Orchestra Presents "Star Wars," 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Join the Huntington Symphony Orchestra for a special evening as they present selections from the iconic music of Star Wars. $25 Student tickets are available by calling or visiting the Box Office at 606-324-0007.
n WVSO Sounds of the Season, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Clay Center, Charleston. Join the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra for an evening of holiday music and fellowship as they celebrate the Sounds of the Season under the direction of Guest Conductor Michelle Merrill. This concert includes a visit from you know who as Santa brings back one of their recent guest conductors for this WVSO favorite. www.wvsymphony.org.
n White Christmas (Interactive!), Dec. 8, Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky. For more information, call 606-324-0007.
n Marshall Artists Series presents "Cirque Musica – Holiday Wishes" 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes brings a holiday story to life in a full theatrical cirque event for the entire family. Featuring the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica with your favorite holiday hits all performed live by a full symphony orchestra. Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. Tickets, http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries
n Moscow Ballet: The Russian Nutcracker, Dec. 13, Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky.
For more information call 606-324-0007.
n Huntington Symphony Orchestra: Coming Home for the Holidays, Dec. 14, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Featuring Kenova native Michael W. Smith.
n Michael Bolton, Dec. 14, Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky. For more information call 606-324-0007.
n Hurricane Christmas Parade, 4 p.m. Dec. 14, Main Street, Hurricane, West Virginia. Afterward, visit with Santa at the Gazebo.
n Hayrides with Santa, Dec. 16, 17, 18, Hurricane, West Virginia. Hosted by the Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department. Locations start with Monday's ride at Hurricane Town Elementary, Tuesday at Conner Street Elementary and Wednesday on Main Street, 6-8 p.m. each day.
n Cirque Dreams Holidaze, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Clay Center, Charleston. Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the 2019 holiday season with its critically acclaimed holiday extravaganza. This circus-like holiday stage spectacular features ornaments, costumes and acrobatics that come alive celebrating holiday themes, music and traditions for the entire family. www.theclaycenter.org/broadway/.
n "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," Dec. 19-20, Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky. For more information call 606-324-0007.
n David Phelps "It Must Be Christmas," Dec. 21, Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky. For more information call 606-324-0007.
JANUARY
n Woody Hawley Concert Series — The Hank Williams "Lost Show" Tribute Concert, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4, Clay Center, Charleston. This annual event continues to be a gala tribute to country music legend Hank Williams. Musicians scheduled to appear this year will be Charleston's award winning singer-songwriter John Lilly, accomplished Nashville songwriter Rob McNurlin, Hall of Fame steel guitarist Russ Hicks, nationally acclaimed mandolin and fiddle player Johnny Staats, two-time national flatpack guitar champion Robert Shafer, Kentucky guitarist Ritchie Collins, Blue Yonder bass player Will Carter, and harmonizing guest vocalists the Price Sisters from Ohio. Tickets available online and via the Clay Center Box Office. 304-561-3570.
n WVSO Music for a Cold Winter's Night, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11, Clay Center, Charleston. www.wvsymphony.org.
n The Harlem Globetrotters, 3 p.m. January 12, Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington. Featuring some of the most elite dunkers on the planet, exceptional ball handlers, and Guinness World Record holders, a Globetrotters game is more than just basketball – they are the ultimate in family entertainment that will bring smiles and fan interaction to people of all ages. Tickets at the arena box office or ticketmaster.com. Learn more at www.harlemglobetrotters.com.
FEBRUARY
n Marshall Artists Series presents "The Simon & Garfunkel Story," 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Featuring a full live band and state of the art video projection and lighting, this show includes all of the musical duo's hits, including "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound" and many more. With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Tickets, http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.
n Marshall Artists Series presents "Madame Butterfly," 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. For over a century, "Madame Butterfly"has survived the test of time, being the most performed opera in the USA and one of the top five in the rest of the world. The opera is told from the point of view of the title character, who endures both shame and sorrow, until she decides to take destiny into her own hands — leading to one of the most devastating and legendary final scenes in all of opera. This fully-staged production from Teatro Lirico D'Europa, performs with 30-piece orchestra and English supertitles. Tickets, http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.
n WVSO And The Winner Is! 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Clay Center, Charleston. Walk the red carpet as the WVSO plays Academy-Award winning music, including works by John Williams, Marvin Hamlisch and more. www.wvsymphony.org.
n Celebrate Valentines Day with the Best of The Second City, Feb. 14, Clay Center, Charleston. Chicago's legendary sketch and improv comedy theater performs live at the Clay Center with "The Best of The Second City." This must-see show features the best sketches and songs from The Second City's history made famous by superstars like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and more–as well as their trademark improvisation. Tickets, theclaycenter.org.
n Marshall Artists Series presents "Finding Neverland," 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center. "Finding Neverland" tells the incredible story behind one of the world's most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys' enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie's classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. Tickets, http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.
MARCH
n Marshall University Spring International Film Festival, March 5-8, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Films include "Styx," "Pain and Glory," "One Child Nation," "The Third Wife," "The Fall of the American Empire," "Woman At War." For complete schedule, visit http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/festivals.
n Marshall Artists Series presents "America: 50th Anniversary Tour" with opening act AJ Croce, 7:30 p.m. March 12, Keith Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. The iconic classic-rock favorite AMERICA has amassed six certified gold and/or platinum albums, with their first greatest hits collection, "History," hitting 4 million plus in sales. The Grammy® Award winners' widely renowned singles — including "Horse With No Name," "Sister Golden Hair," "I Need You,' "Ventura Highway," "Don't Cross the River," "Tin Man," and "Lonely People" —were considered cornerstones of the 1970's Top 40 and FM rock radio. Tickets, http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.
n WVSO Music as Great Literature, 7:30 p.m. March 14, Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, theclaycenter.org.
n "Once," 7:30 p.m. March 24, Clay Center, Charleston. Winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards including best musical, "Once" is a truly original Broadway experience. Featuring an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage, it tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. www.theclaycenter.org/broadway/.
n WVSO presents "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," Movie with Live Orchestra, 1:30 p.m. March 28, Clay Center, Charleston. Feel the excitement as the WVSO performs the score to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial live as the classic film plays on the big screen. www.wvsymphony.org.
n Marshall Artists Series presents Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, 7 p.m. March 31, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. The Banff Mountain Film Festival is the most prestigious mountain festival in the world. Right after the festival, held every fall in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour starts to travel around the globe with stops in about 450 communities and 40 countries. Tickets, http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.
n Black Violin, 7:30 p.m. March 31, Clay Center, Charleston. Black Violin is composed of both classically trained violist Wil Baptiste, and violinist Kev Marcus. The duo, from South Florida, began playing together in their high school orchestra class. After attending separate colleges Kev and Wil reunited and decided to combine their classical training and love for hip-hop music; establishing a distinguished, genre-bending sound that has often been described as "classical boom." Tickets, theclaycenter.org.
APRIL
n Marshall Artists Series presents "Waitress," 8 p.m. April 27, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson ("I Am Sam") and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus ("Pippin,"" Finding Neverland") Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, "Waitress" tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie. Tickets, http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.