The Mountaineer Hotel in Williamson was built in 1925 to serve the area’s booming coal and railroad industry. Through changes in ownership and a changing economy, the Mingo County hotel has stayed open and is still serving the traveling public.
Built in neoclassic style, the five-story building includes a spacious lobby and ballroom with Schonbek chandeliers. A 1977 flood hit downtown Williamson and the Mountaineer Hotel was among the buildings damaged. The hotel had to undergo an extensive renovation. In 1997, the hotel was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The hotel has provided lodging for a number of notable personages over the years, including Dorothy Lamour, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Loretta Lynn, Jerry Lee Lewis, Jack Dempsey, Paul Newman and President John F. Kennedy.
Through much of the last century, crews from Norfolk Southern Railroad kept the hotel in business during rough times.
“The hotel was built originally to support the railroad,” said General Manager Carrie Digman. “We still get a little bit of railroad travel, but as the economy has changed here, the demand for the hotel has changed.”
Today’s visitors are more likely to be ATV trail riders than railroad crewmen. The hotel is located conveniently close to the Hatfield-McCoy Trails system. Despite the coronavirus pandemic closing the trails for about a month this spring, Digman said the hotel is having a good year.
“We did not close at the start of the pandemic. We had a lot of necessary travelers in the corporate market. Then the trails opened right before Memorial Weekend, so we were able to get some of our trail riders back. Plus, we get a lot of travelers just wanting to stay overnight because we’re right off the highway. Our occupancy levels are exceeding those of last year,” she said.
Serving as a hub for tourists and trail riders is a trend that’s likely to continue. “The good thing about Williamson is that we are an ATV-friendly town,” Digman said. “Guests can ride directly from the hotel to the trail. The hotel is located about a quarter mile from the trail entrance to Buffalo Mountain.”
A secure parking garage with designated spots for ATVs, trucks and trailers is available for guests.
“The garage compensates for the hotel being located downtown,” Digman said.
They also rent ATVs through Southern West Rentals, and even offer a washing service to clean up those dirty machines after a day on the trail.
There are local restaurants in walking distance. There’s a bar inside the hotel, but it’s not operating during the pandemic.
Normally, the hotel would host three or four events a month, but meeting restrictions are keeping that from happening.
“We have to be more creative now about what we can and can’t do. But, traditionally we host birthday parties, weddings, anniversary parties, baby and bridal showers and proms. We’ve held Mingo Central’s high school prom here,” Digman said.
The hotel has modern conference rooms and a game room. She said about 50 guest rooms are currently available. The rooms have been updated with “a lot of cosmetic upgrades.” The linen is all new and monogrammed with the hotel logo.
All of the rooms are named after famous guests who have stayed here. One of the most popular is the JFK Suite, where then-candidate John F. Kennedy stayed while he was campaigning for president in West Virginia. A night in the JFK Suite (Room 119) costs $129. Popular with honeymooners and others are the two Jacuzzi suites, at $149 per night.
The hotel was purchased last year by a group of local businessmen. As reported in the Williamson Daily News, the new owners are Donovan “Dino” Beckett, Murphy Poindexter and Jody Gooslin. They said their goal is to preserve the unique history of the hotel, while focusing on tourism, business travel and leisure.
“We want this to be a community cornerstone,” said Beckett. “This hotel is a historic gem. We are going to take it to the next level.”
Poindexter called it “the best hotel in southern West Virginia.”
“Too many people don’t know that this place is a beautiful and easy hour or so drive south of Charleston,” Poindexter said.
The Mountaineer Hotel is located at 31 East 2nd Ave. in Williamson, just off U.S. 119. For more information and to book a room, call 304-235-2222, or go to the hotel’s website at mountaineerhotel.com.