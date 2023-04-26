Here’s a vacation tip: You can visit one of Forbes’ Best Places to Travel in 2023 without an expensive plane, train, or cruise ship ticket.
In fact, you can easily drive there yourself in an afternoon, or call for an Uber. If you have a kayak or canoe, you can even float your way there.
St. Albans, West Virginia, in Kanawha County, was selected as one of the editors’ 50 destination standouts — in the world — for 2023.
The review of the city by Forbes Advisor staff member Glen Luke Flanagan reads: “St. Albans is a small, charming West Virginia town approximately a half-hour drive from the state capital of Charleston. Whether you want to get out and enjoy nature or stay in town and explore the restaurant scene, this Mountain State gem is great for a relaxing getaway.
“It’s also rich in history — the area was home to several Native American cultures, including the Adena, Fort Ancient, Moneton, and Shawnee, according to the town’s website,” Flanagan wrote.
The Forbes Advisor profile further encourages readers to visit St. Albans to possibly spend a night (or more) in an Airbnb in the city or nearby, and experience Olde Main by enjoying coffee at Coal River Coffee Company and sampling a range of beverages and a bar-b-queterie board at The Tap.
“Our small, charming town is gathering attention,” St. Albans Chamber of Commerce Communications Director Deb Austin Brown said. “People are noticing the growth and change. Not just the people in the area, but people from around the country.
“The St. Albans Area Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work building commerce and community in town since 1932. The last four years have been especially productive. Main Street has taken the lead. Coal River Coffee opened and became the hub of our town where people meet friends and listen to live music — and has been joined by so many new businesses: The Tap, Crafts of the Coal Ice Cream, Valley Naturals, Brandi’s Emporium, The Parlor, Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes, Twisted Treasures Antique Store and Airbnb, among others. They join anchor store classics like Colonial Interiors, The Village Sampler and Chandler’s Floor Covering. Young entrepreneurs looked into the empty store windows of the past and saw their futures. They have found Main Street to be the perfect home for their businesses,” Brown said.
She said Main Street festivals attract thousands of people to St. Albans annually. One of them, Yak Fest, is a two-day celebration that coincides with the annual Tour de Coal kayak float on the Coal River, she said. “The two events bring about 12,000 people to town each June. Other festivals throughout the year draw huge crowds: Heritage Day, a spring and fall Pub Crawl and the Fall Y’all Chili Cook-Off. Our RAILS Train Day festival is held on the brick street of the Train Depot in the historic train district. It is a grand family affair — kids get train rides on the brick street, engineer caps and wooden train whistles — all for free.
“After people visit town for one of these festival events,” Brown said, “they not only come back each year, but also they spread the good news about St. Albans — resulting in even more visitors. Growing is now what St. Albans does best.”
Coal River Group Chairman Bill Currey concurred with Brown’s sentiments, particularly regarding St. Albans’ burgeoning outdoor appeal.
“We see the growth in out-of-state interest in our many outdoor adventure venues,” Currey said. “The Tour De Coal has been drawing visitors from throughout the U.S. for the past 20 years.
“People are looking for different places to visit, and West Virginia has a huge number of choices for people to select from. It’s a different market today, and folks don’t look so much for golf courses and high-priced hotels. They want action, particularly flatwater river trails. It’s the in thing, and we are seeing over 18,000 paddlers and even more coming each year to our most rural areas of the Coal River Water Trail.”
Yak Fest 2023
On June 16-17, St. Albans will be hopping with Yak Fest 2023. Dubbed the “Flatwater Capital of West Virginia,” St. Albans is the official end point of the Tour de Coal, when 2,000-plus kayakers participate in a community float down the Coal River.
But you don’t have to participate in the float to enjoy Yak Fest. St. Albans Mayor Scott James said Yak Fest is a party weekend for kayakers and non-kayakers, alike.
The festival mantra, James said, was “Paddle all day, dance all night.”
At Yak Fest, there’s food, craft beer, artists and artisans, and free, live entertainment.
While the musical performers haven’t been announced yet, the festival typically begins on Friday afternoon with a slate of live music that lasts into the night. Several more artists take the stage on Saturday afternoon and keep grooving into the evening, which is capped off by a fireworks display.
Yak Fest is still registering vendors for the 2023 event. Visit https://www.yakfestwv.com/ to apply or for updates. You can also follow Yak Fest on Facebook.
Tour de Coal 2023
June 17 will mark the 20th year for the the Coal River Group to stage the river trip on the 12-mile Coal River route that starts in Tornado, West Virginia, at Meadowood Park and concludes in St. Albans at the Gateway Shopping Center.
An estimated 2,000-plus kayakers — a record number — tested the waters during the 2022 Tour De Coal. The paddlers hailed from 20 states.
The float is not a race, just a fun-filled adventure to raise money for the Coal River Group’s river restoration efforts.
Event organizers receive income from donations by paddlers and other supporters. Last year, more than 1,000 people donated $30 each and received a Tour de Coal T-shirt. Sponsors representing the private business community support the event by making donations; in 2022, the largest number of sponsors ever contributed to the event.
The take-out crew support was provided by the recently merged West Side and Tornado Fire Department volunteers.
“The iconic Tour De Coal event could not be done without the amazing hundreds of volunteers who have worked for months to plan, promote, and organize the incredibly complicated logistics for such an event,” Coal River Group co-founder Bill Currey said. “It takes a village to restore a river, and, together, we have brought life back to the river, our wonderful community of St. Albans, and the beautiful Meadowood Park.”
To learn more about the nonprofit Coal River Restoration Group, the Coal River Water Trail, or to register for the 2023 Tour de Coal, visit https://www.coalrivergroup.com/.