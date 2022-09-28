When you think of southern West Virginia, it’s likely one thing comes to mind: coal.
Logan, Mingo, Lincoln, Boone and surrounding counties are known as the coalfields for good reason. Coal is abundant in the landscape of sometimes rolling hills, sometimes soaring mountains — and many a town there exists because of the coal-mining industry.
But there is oh, so much more to this area.
Natural beauty. Heritage. History. Artistry. Appalachian crafstmanship. Breathtaking views and hair-raising adventure. World-renowned hospitality.
Fall is a perfect time to plan a driving trip through the coalfields if you want to view the watercolor tapestry of changing foliage. Then again, winter and Christmastime brings an impressive light show to Chief Logan Park. Early spring brings the hopeful greening-up of the hills — don’t forget to roll down your window so you can smell the ramps and hear the spring peepers.
The fact is, it’s always a good time to plan an afternoon, weekend or longer getaway to the coalfields. Here are just a few ideas — in no particular order — for places to stop along the way. Don’t wait too long to plan your trip; some of these places are perfect for spooky season!
Chief Logan State Park & Elk Management Tours
After more than a 100-year absence from the Mountain State, elk are making a comeback in West Virginia — and you have a chance to see these incredible animals in a natural habitat.
Tours start at Chief Logan Lodge, and they book up fast; make a reservation as soon as possible. While there is no guarantee you will see or hear elk, park naturalists make these tours a fun experience you don’t want to miss!
Tour tickets are only available online at https://wvstateparks.com/things-to-do/elk-management-tours/
If you book an elk tour, you can request a discounted rate for an overnight stay at Chief Logan Lodge. Call 304-855-6100.
If you miss your chance to see the elk, you can always wait until November or December to see the reindeer — light-up reindeer, that is, at Christmas in the Park at Chief Logan. The drive-through light show has been growing since its first year in 1994 and lights up each year between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.
Old Hospital on College Hill, Williamson, West Virginia
Overlooking the cityscape of Williamson, West Virginia, the Old Hospital on College Hill has seen its fair share of changes over the last few decades.
Built on College Hill in 1928 after the first Williamson Memorial Hospital location was destroyed in a fire, the Old Hospital was a prominent medical provider in the Williamson community for the next 60 years; it then housed physicians’ offices for another 26 years before closing in 2014.
The hospital was replaced in 1988 by a more modern 76-bed facility constructed at the top of Alderson Street — now known as Williamson Memorial Hospital — which has been closed for massive renovations but looks to reopen by the end of the year.
Now, the old hospital offers daytime history tours and nighttime paranormal tours, along with several other events. The tours lead visitors through two floors of its allegedly haunted hallways, where a combination of untouched medical rooms and actors offer a guaranteed spooky experience.
For updates on the tour schedules and pricing, visit https://www.collegehillhospital.com/tours.
Dingess Tunnel, Dingess, West Virginia
Deeply tucked into the mountains of Mingo County, the Dingess Tunnel is difficult to miss.
Stretching more than a half mile through the mountains, the Dingess Tunnel has been serving automobile traffic for more than a century, creating a shortcut of sorts from the Dingess community to the nearby cities of Logan and Lenore.
The tunnel has been used by automobiles since 1913, but it was originally built for the Norfolk & Western (now Norfolk Southern) Railroad in 1892. In June 1905, two trains collided in the tunnel and three people were killed. When the N&W changed its route, the Dingess Tunnel fell into disuse by trains, but was repurposed for motorists.
The one-lane tunnel can be intimidating for drivers who are new to it, and the history surrounding it has inspired several ghost stories.
Battle of Blair Mountain, Blair, West Virginia
In August 1921, an estimated 10,000 union coal miners clashed with anti-union figures in Logan County. The Battle of Blair Mountain wasn’t a single dispute; it was a result of decades of oppression and intimidation.
In order to differentiate themselves from the enemy, many miners sported red bandannas around their necks. Today, in times of strife or strike, the “redneck” bandannas are worn in solidarity with working-class rights.
The miners were paid a low salary in company “scrip,” which could only be spent in the general store owned by the coal company. As the miners’ dissatisfaction increased, they were courted by labor union representatives and there was growing support among the miners to organize.
That’s when mine operators hired gun-toting agents from the Baldwin-Felts Detective Agency to intimidate the miners into standing down.
When local law officials approached the agents, gunfire broke out and ended with the deaths of several agents and Matewan’s Mayor, Cabell Testerman. The murder of Mingo County Sheriff Sid Hatfield, who had staunchly supported the miners and their unionized efforts, was the final straw for the miners.
The Battle of Blair Mountain lasted from late August into September, with miners’ historical records later recalling the endless firing of machine guns and weaponry. The relentless pursuit was halted only by federal officials sent by President Warren G. Harding.
The Battle of Blair Mountain is regarded as a victorious effort on behalf of the union miners and as a landmark turning point for the rights and safety of the working-class laborers.
Logan Doughboy Statue, Logan, West Virginia
Poised with one arm raised against the mountainous landscape, the bronze statue is armed with a grenade and a rifle. He looks onward, with an expression of determination and resilience.
The statue, commonly called Logan County’s “Doughboy,” was erected in 1928 to honor West Virginians who served, were injured or perished in World War I.
During the war, the term “doughboy” was a common nickname for foot soldiers. Though the term was widely used, presumably describing the soldiers’ ill-fitting neutral uniforms, historians can’t seem to pinpoint a single origin.
Once situated outside the Logan County Courthouse, the statue was relocated to Midelburg Island, where it’s stationed between Logan High School, the Logan Stadium and Logan Middle School. Over time, the community has ensured its maintenance, getting repairs when necessary.
And so much more
Is there still some room on your coalfields itinerary? Here are some quick takes on even more to do in southern West Virginia:
- Go on a wild ride on The Hatfield-McCoy Trails. There is so much to say about this massive tourism draw that we gave it its own section. Turn to page 18 to read all about it, and visit www.trailsheaven.com.
- Kayak through the Coal — River, that is. The Little Coal River in Boone County is becoming an increasingly popular destination for kayaking, canoeing and other paddle sports. While you’re in the area, check out the Coal Heritage Museum & Arts Center in Madison (304-369-5180); the Bituminous Coal Heritage Foundation Museum in Madison (304-369-9118 or www.wvcoalmuseum.org/); and the Upper Big Branch Miners Memorial in Whitesville, honoring the 29 victims of the Upper Big Branch Coal Mine disaster that occurred on April 5, 2010 (304-837-3962).
- Take a drive on the King Coal Highway Scenic Drive. With its elevated views of the Mountain State’s vistas, the King Coal Highway offers one of the most scenic routes in southern West Virginia. The highway, which runs through Mingo County, begins in Matewan, just outside of the historic downtown. The road follows the ridgetop of the Appalachian Mountains. Along the route, Mingo Central High School sits overlooking dozens of miles of mountains in Red Jacket, West Virginia.