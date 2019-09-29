The area offers a wide range of hotel accommodations.
WEST VIRGINIA
BARBOURSVILLE
Best Western Huntington Mall Inn, 3441 U.S. 60 East; 304-736-9772.
Comfort Inn by Choice Hotel, 249 Mall Road; 304-733-2122.
Delta Hotels by Mariott, 3551 Rt. 60 East; 304-733-3338.
Hampton Inn Huntington/Barboursville, 1 Cracker Barrel Drive; 304-733-5300.
HUNTINGTON
Days Inn, 5196 U.S. 60 East; 304-733-4477.
Delta Hotels by Marriott, 800 3rd Ave.; 304-523-8880.
Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, 1001 3rd Ave., 304-525-1001.
Econo Lodge, 3325 US 60 E., 304-525-7001.
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 536 Kinetic Drive; 304-696-8777.
Hampton Inn, 177 Kinetic Drive; 304-523-8001.
Heritage Farm Museum and Village Bed and Breakfast, 3350 Harvey Road; 304-522-1244.
Motel 6, 4644 US 60; 304-736-3466.
Ramada Limited and Conference Center, 3094 16th St. Road (alt. W.Va. 10); 304-523-4242.
Red Roof Inn, 5190 U.S. 60 East; 304-733-3737.
Super 8 Motel, 3090 16th St. Road (alt. W.Va. 10); 304-525-1410.
The Chessie Room Bed and Breakfast, Heritage Station, 210 11th St, Unit 17, Huntington, www.chessieroom.com.
TownePlace Suites by Marriott, 157 Kinetic Drive, Huntington, 304-525-4877.
HURRICANE
Hampton Inn, 4190 W.Va. 34; 800-426-7866.
Holiday Inn Express, 4218 W.Va. 34; 304-757-7177.
Red Roof Inn, 500 Putnam Village Drive; 304-757-6392.
Super 8 Motel, 419 Hurricane Creek Road; 304-562-3346.
POINT PLEASANT
Lowe's Hotel, 401 Main St.; 304-675-2260.
Mason Motel, Route 33, Mason, W.Va.; 304-773-9000.
OHIO
CHESAPEAKE
Chateau D'Italia Bed and Breakfast: www.chateauditalia.com 304-208-4525.
GALLIPOLIS
Super 8 Motel, 321 Upper River Road; 740-446-8080.
William Ann Motel, 918 2nd Ave.; 740-446-3373.
IRONTON
Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 401 St. 9th St.; 740-442-7521.
PORTSMOUTH
Quality Inn & Suites, 5100 Old Scioto Trail; 740-353-3232.
Portsmouth Super 8 Motel, 4266 U.S. 23 North; 740-353-8880.
HOliday INN, 711 Second Street; 740-354-7711.
Riverview Bed & Breakfast, 91 Riverview Drive, Franklin Furnace; 740-355-4004.
Shawnee Lodge & Golf Resort, St. Rt. 125, W.; 740-858-6621.
Four Keys Motel, 2302 Scioto Trail; 740-354-2844.
Royal Inn, 1600 Kendall Ave. 740-353-4121.
Captains Quarters Bed & Breakfast, 6th St. Portsmouth; 740-354-6609.
SOUTH POINT
Comfort Suites, 2940 County Road 144; 740-894-1700.
Southern Hills Inn, 803 Solida Road; 740-894-3391.
WHEELERSBURG
Comfort Inn, 8226 Ohio River Road; 740-574-1046.
Red Roof Inn Portsmouth-Wheelersburg, 8340 Ohio River Road; 740-574-8431.
KENTUCKY
ASHLAND
Ashland Inn, 3320 Winchester Ave.; 606-325-0776
Ashland Plaza Hotel Quality Inn, 1 Ashland Plaza; 606-329-0055.
Budget Inn Express, 3466 13th St.; 606-325-8461
Fairfield Inn by Marriott, 10945 U.S. 60 West; 606-928-1222.
Hampton Inn Ashland, 1321 Cannonsburg Road; 606-928-2888.
Holiday Inn Express, 13131 Slone Court; 800-HOLIDAY
Knights Inn, 7216 U.S. 60 West; 606-928-9501.
Quality Inn, 1442 Winchester Ave.; 606-325-8989.
Winchester Inn, 2280 Winchester Ave.; 606-329-2868.
CATLETTSBURG
Ramada Limited Motel, 6000 Crider Drive; 606-739-5700.
LOUISA
Best Western Plus Louisa, 8199 US 23; 606-638-3420.
Super 8 Motel Louisa, 191 Falls Creek; 606-638-7888.
SOUTH WILLIAMSON
Super 8 Motel, 28668 U.S. 119 N.; 606-237-5898 or 800-800-8000.
PIKEVILLE
Brookshire Inn & Suites, 123 Alexander Drive, 888-433-1107.
Daniel Boone Motor Inn, 150 Weddington Branch Road, 606-432-0365.
Hampton Inn, 831 Hambley Blvd., 606-432-8181 or 800-HAMPTON.
Historic Mansion B&B, 179 College St., 606-509-0296.
Holiday Inn Express, 476 South Mayo Trail, 606-433-1800 or 800-HOLIDAY.
Landmark Inn, 190 South Mayo Trail, 606-432-2545 or 800-831-1469.
Riverside Inn, 1060 South Mayo Trail, 606-432-2188.
PHELPS
One Stop Motel, 38269 Highway 194 E., 606-456-9151.
PAINTSVILLE
Budget Inn Express, 709 South Mayo Trail, 606-789-5341.
Days Inn, 512 South Mayo Trail, 800-329-7466 or 606-789-3551.
Ramada Inn & Conference Center, 624 James S. Trimble Blvd., 800-951-4242 or 606-789-4242.
PRESTONSBURG
Brookshire Inn & Suites, 85 Hal Rogers Drive, 606-889-0331.
Comfort Suites, 51 Hal Rogers Drive, 606-886-2555 or 800-517-4000.
Heritage House Hotel, 1887 North U.S. 23, 606-886-0001 or 1-800-466-5220.
Super 8 Motel, 80 Shoppers Path, 550 US 23 South, 606-886-3355.