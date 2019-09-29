The area offers a wide range of hotel accommodations.

WEST VIRGINIA

BARBOURSVILLE

Best Western Huntington Mall Inn, 3441 U.S. 60 East; 304-736-9772.

Comfort Inn by Choice Hotel, 249 Mall Road; 304-733-2122.

Delta Hotels by Mariott, 3551 Rt. 60 East; 304-733-3338.

Hampton Inn Huntington/Barboursville, 1 Cracker Barrel Drive; 304-733-5300.

HUNTINGTON

Days Inn, 5196 U.S. 60 East; 304-733-4477.

Delta Hotels by Marriott, 800 3rd Ave.; 304-523-8880.

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, 1001 3rd Ave., 304-525-1001.

Econo Lodge, 3325 US 60 E., 304-525-7001.

Fairfield Inn & Suites, 536 Kinetic Drive; 304-696-8777.

Hampton Inn, 177 Kinetic Drive; 304-523-8001.

Heritage Farm Museum and Village Bed and Breakfast, 3350 Harvey Road; 304-522-1244.

Motel 6, 4644 US 60; 304-736-3466.

Ramada Limited and Conference Center, 3094 16th St. Road (alt. W.Va. 10); 304-523-4242.

Red Roof Inn, 5190 U.S. 60 East; 304-733-3737.

Super 8 Motel, 3090 16th St. Road (alt. W.Va. 10); 304-525-1410.

The Chessie Room Bed and Breakfast, Heritage Station, 210 11th St, Unit 17, Huntington, www.chessieroom.com.

TownePlace Suites by Marriott, 157 Kinetic Drive, Huntington, 304-525-4877.

HURRICANE

Hampton Inn, 4190 W.Va. 34; 800-426-7866.

Holiday Inn Express, 4218 W.Va. 34; 304-757-7177.

Red Roof Inn, 500 Putnam Village Drive; 304-757-6392.

Super 8 Motel, 419 Hurricane Creek Road; 304-562-3346.

POINT PLEASANT

Lowe's Hotel, 401 Main St.; 304-675-2260.

Mason Motel, Route 33, Mason, W.Va.; 304-773-9000.

OHIO

CHESAPEAKE

Chateau D'Italia Bed and Breakfast: www.chateauditalia.com 304-208-4525.

GALLIPOLIS

Super 8 Motel, 321 Upper River Road; 740-446-8080.

William Ann Motel, 918 2nd Ave.; 740-446-3373.

IRONTON

Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 401 St. 9th St.; 740-442-7521.

PORTSMOUTH

Quality Inn & Suites, 5100 Old Scioto Trail; 740-353-3232.

Portsmouth Super 8 Motel, 4266 U.S. 23 North; 740-353-8880.

HOliday INN, 711 Second Street; 740-354-7711.

Riverview Bed & Breakfast, 91 Riverview Drive, Franklin Furnace; 740-355-4004.

Shawnee Lodge & Golf Resort, St. Rt. 125, W.; 740-858-6621.

Four Keys Motel, 2302 Scioto Trail; 740-354-2844.

Royal Inn, 1600 Kendall Ave. 740-353-4121.

Captains Quarters Bed & Breakfast, 6th St. Portsmouth; 740-354-6609.

SOUTH POINT

Comfort Suites, 2940 County Road 144; 740-894-1700.

Southern Hills Inn, 803 Solida Road; 740-894-3391.

WHEELERSBURG

Comfort Inn, 8226 Ohio River Road; 740-574-1046.

Red Roof Inn Portsmouth-Wheelersburg, 8340 Ohio River Road; 740-574-8431.

KENTUCKY

ASHLAND

Ashland Inn, 3320 Winchester Ave.; 606-325-0776

Ashland Plaza Hotel Quality Inn, 1 Ashland Plaza; 606-329-0055.

Budget Inn Express, 3466 13th St.; 606-325-8461

Fairfield Inn by Marriott, 10945 U.S. 60 West; 606-928-1222.

Hampton Inn Ashland, 1321 Cannonsburg Road; 606-928-2888.

Holiday Inn Express, 13131 Slone Court; 800-HOLIDAY

Knights Inn, 7216 U.S. 60 West; 606-928-9501.

Quality Inn, 1442 Winchester Ave.; 606-325-8989.

Winchester Inn, 2280 Winchester Ave.; 606-329-2868.

CATLETTSBURG

Ramada Limited Motel, 6000 Crider Drive; 606-739-5700.

LOUISA

Best Western Plus Louisa, 8199 US 23; 606-638-3420.

Super 8 Motel Louisa, 191 Falls Creek; 606-638-7888.

SOUTH WILLIAMSON

Super 8 Motel, 28668 U.S. 119 N.; 606-237-5898 or 800-800-8000.

PIKEVILLE

Brookshire Inn & Suites, 123 Alexander Drive, 888-433-1107.

Daniel Boone Motor Inn, 150 Weddington Branch Road, 606-432-0365.

Hampton Inn, 831 Hambley Blvd., 606-432-8181 or 800-HAMPTON.

Historic Mansion B&B, 179 College St., 606-509-0296.

Holiday Inn Express, 476 South Mayo Trail, 606-433-1800 or 800-HOLIDAY.

Landmark Inn, 190 South Mayo Trail, 606-432-2545 or 800-831-1469.

Riverside Inn, 1060 South Mayo Trail, 606-432-2188.

PHELPS

One Stop Motel, 38269 Highway 194 E., 606-456-9151.

PAINTSVILLE

Budget Inn Express, 709 South Mayo Trail, 606-789-5341.

Days Inn, 512 South Mayo Trail, 800-329-7466 or 606-789-3551.

Ramada Inn & Conference Center, 624 James S. Trimble Blvd., 800-951-4242 or 606-789-4242.

PRESTONSBURG

Brookshire Inn & Suites, 85 Hal Rogers Drive, 606-889-0331.

Comfort Suites, 51 Hal Rogers Drive, 606-886-2555 or 800-517-4000.

Heritage House Hotel, 1887 North U.S. 23, 606-886-0001 or 1-800-466-5220.

Super 8 Motel, 80 Shoppers Path, 550 US 23 South, 606-886-3355.

