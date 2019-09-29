2009 1226 movies 04
A crowd gathers to watch movies at Marquee Cinema on Friday, Dec. 25, 2009, at Pullman Square in Huntington.

 Mark Webb/The Herald-Dispatch
The Herald-Dispatch

Here's a look at movie theaters in the Tri-State.

Huntington, Pullman Square: Marquee Cinemas' Pullman Square 16 offers 16 screens with premium technology. It's located on 3rd Avenue near the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Call 304-525-7469 and go online at www.marqueecinemas.com.

Barboursville, W.Va.: Cinemark at the Huntington Mall offers 12 screens, high-tech equipment and a cafeteria-style concession stand. The mall is easily accessed from Interstate 64 or U.S. 60 in Barboursville.

Teays Valley, W.Va.: Teays Valley Cinemas in Scott Depot is located just off of Interstate 64 as you head east toward Charleston. Call 304-201-7469.

Ashland, Ky.: Movies 10 across from the Ashland Town Center. Call 606-324-3120.

Cannonsburg, Ky.: Phoenix Theaters, a 10-screen theater at the KYOVA Mall, west of Ashland. Call 606-928-0981.

Pikeville, Ky.: Riverfill 10, 215 Pike St., Pikeville. www.riverfill10.com.

