One thing that is not only safe to do, but also highly recommended by health experts during a pandemic, is to spend plenty of time outdoors (socially-distanced, of course). Here are some of the top outdoor recreation areas in the Tri-State.
WEST VIRGINIA
Barboursville Community Park: This park is located in the village of Barboursville, located off of U.S. 60 and near the Huntington Mall. The park features 460 acres with a wealth of activities and amenities. There’s an extensive system of hiking and mountain biking trails, two fishing ponds, baseball and soccer fields, tennis courts and basketball courts.
Beech Fork State Park: The closest state park to Huntington is only about 12 miles away. Take Hal Greer until it runs into W.Va. 10, take that road south, turn onto Hughes Branch Road and follow the signs. This 3,144 acre park features the state’s largest campground. The park is stocked with activities that include boating, swimming (in an Olympic size swimming pool), an extensive trail system for hiking and mountain biking. Call 304-528-5794.
Beech Fork Lake: You can also access Beech Fork Lake from the other side by taking 5th Street south where it turns into W.Va. 152. The lake is accessed near the town of Lavalette, about eight miles south of Huntington. At the Lavalette side, you can rent boats of all kinds, enjoy swimming the lake at Stower’s Branch, enjoy extensive hiking trails, fishing, picnic facilities and more.
Cabwaylingo State Forest: Located at the convergence of Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mingo counties, the 8,123 heavily forested acres provide a rustic getaway and a rich example of the work done in the 1930s and ‘40s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, which built the log and stone cabins. The state forest offers camping, hiking trails, a swimming pool, picnic facilities, basketball, volleyball and prime hunting and fishing. The state stocks the West Fork of Twelvepole Creek with trout. Call 304-385-4255 for information, registration and fee inquiries.
Chief Logan State Park: Chief Logan State Park offers game courts including miniature golf, tennis and basketball. A wildlife exhibit features West Virginia native animals such as black bears, bobcats, barred owls, red shouldered hawks, wild boar and reptiles. A 25-unit campground offers full hookups on 14 sites. The park is also home to “The Aracoma Story” outdoor theater. Nearby is the Hatfield and McCoy Trail. Call 304-792-7229. Park office hours are Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
Coonskin Park: Located at 375 Henry C Hoppy Shores Drive, Charleston, Coonskin Park was created over 50 years ago by a dedicated group of Kanawha County residents. Located 10 minutes from downtown Charleston, the park includes over a thousand acres of woodland, hiking and biking trails, disc golf, a handicapped accessible 18 hole, par three golf course, an Olympic size pool, picnic shelters of all sizes, tennis courts, horseshoe pits and a modern playground area, amphitheater, 3,000-seat Schoenbaum Soccer Stadium and a wedding garden. Meeting and reception room rentals are also available. Call 304-341-8000 or visit http://kcprc.com/Parks/Coonskin-Park.aspx.
East Lynn Lake: Located in Wayne County, East Lynn Lake is a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project. Fishing is allowed from boats and shoreline, and West Virginia fishing licenses are required. There are 25,000 acres for hunting. West Virginia hunting license is required. Foot trails are located at the visitors center, Lake side Recreation Area, Lick Creek Launch area and East Fork camping area. All trails are marked. There is a slot limit on bass. All bass between 12 and 16 inches must be released. Call 304-849-2355.
Haddad Riverfront Park: Located on the banks of the Kanawha River at 600 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, Haddad Riverfront Park is home to the city’s free concert series, Live on the Levee. Call 304-348-6860 or visit http://cityofcharleston.org/government/city-departments/parks-recreation.
Harris Riverfront Park: Located on the banks of the Ohio River, Harris Riverfront Park is only a few blocks from campus and includes picnic facilities, an amphitheater, a walking path and a boat ramp. There are often live music events at the park, including the Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops series.
Hurricane City Park: Hurricane City Park, located adjacent to the water reservoir on W.Va. 34 in Hurricane, offers picnic areas, playgrounds and areas for basketball, baseball, softball, tennis, skateboarding and walking or jogging and a very popular sprayground. Fishing in the lake is available from the handicapped fishing pier on the reservoir. Call 304-562-5896 to reserve a shelter.
Kanawha State Forest: Located seven miles south of Charleston, this forest’s proximity to the Kanawha Valley has made it a recreational haven. Offers significant hiking, mountain biking and cross country skiing opportunities. The swimming pool, playground and the fully equipped campground attracts families during the summer season. The 9,300 acre forest is noted among naturalists for its diverse wildflower and bird populations. Rich cove forest sites provide nesting habitat for 19 species of wood warblers. For information, call 304-558-3500.
Magic Island Park: At the confluence of the Elk River into the Kanawha River, you’ll find Magic Island Park, 101 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston. It includes a walking path, splash park and recreational area. Call 304-348-6860 or visit http://cityofcharleston.org/government/city-departments/parks-recreation.
Ritter Park: This park, nestled in Huntington’s south side, is the crown jewel of the city’s park system. Enjoy tennis at 11 courts, hiking trails, a circular walking path and a multi-use trail along the banks of Fourpole Creek. There is also an amphitheater, an award-winning rose garden and award-winning playground. Ritter Park is also home to many festivals and events.
Rotary Park: Located off U.S. 60 near Huntington’s Walnut Hills area, Rotary Park has 132 acres, and is the largest park in Huntington. Amenities include an 18-hole disc golf course, a playground, basketball court, a paved walking trail, a fire tower, baseball fields and hiking trails.
Tu-Endi-Wei State Park: Located in Point Pleasant, Mason County. Native American for “mingling of the waters,” the park is dedicated to an Oct. 10, 1774, battle, which is considered to be the first battle of the American Revolution. One of West Virginia’s smallest state parks, it houses the Mansion house, a restored 1796 tavern and inn, that serves as a museum, and various monuments, including an 84-foot obelisk.
Valley Park: Located in the heart of Teays Valley, Valley Park is home to Waves of Fun waterpark, the Valley Park Conference Center, an all-inclusive playground, miles of walking trails, and much more. Visit putnamcountyparks.com for details.
OHIO
Lake Vesuvius: The Vesuvius Recreation Area, named for the old Vesuvius iron furnace, is in the Wayne National Forest. This 143-acre complex is north of Ironton, just off State Route 93. There are camping and picnic areas, and hiking trails, horseback riding trails, fishing, boating, swimming and the Ohio University Southern Nature Center. Call 740-532-4600. Other numbers for the Wayne National Forest, Pedro, Ohio; 877-444-6777, 877-833-6777 (TDD) and 740-532-4600 (Lake Vesuvius).
Shawnee State Park: Shawnee State Park is nestled in the 63,000-acre Shawnee State Forest near Portsmouth, Ohio. The park offers a resort lodge featuring 50 guest rooms, indoor and outdoor pools, game room, tennis, basketball and shuffleboard courts. There also are 25 family cottages. The campground has 103 sites suitable for tents or trailers. There also are stocked lakes for fishing. Also offered are hiking, swimming, an 18-hole golf course, miniature golf, picnicking, volleyball and basketball courts, horseshoe pits and playground equipment. Call 740-858-6685.
KENTUCKY
Carter Caves State Resort Park: Carter Caves State Resort Park is home to more than 20 caverns winding beneath its forested hills. You may take guided cave tours or hiking trips. You also may canoe on Smokey Lake. The Welcome Centers provides cave tour information and orientation. There are restrooms and a gift shop featuring Kentucky handcrafts. There are 26 miles of hiking trails, a nine-hole golf course, miniature golf, boating, fishing, swimming, horseback riding, tennis, a picnic area and playground. Call 800-325-0059 toll free.
Grayson Lake State Park: There is Hidden Cove, an 18-hole golf course; boating; a public beach and a hiking trail. Nearby is Camp Robert C. Webb Conservation Education Center, open weekdays all year, as well as the more than 10,000-acre Grayson Lake Public Wildlife Area where you may hike, bird watch and ride horse trails. Call the campground at 606-474-6856; marina at 606-474-4513; golf course at 866-905-7888 toll free.
Greenbo Lake State Resort: Greenbo Lake State Resort holds the pristine beauty of the Kentucky hills which inspired poet Jesse Stuart. Visit the fieldstone lodge while there. Swimming is available. Boating is offered on Greenbo Lake with rental pontoon boats, paddle boats, canoes and motor boats. Fishing is allowed at the 225-acre lake. Other activities include hiking, miniature golf, tennis, basketball, bicycling, picnic shelters and playgrounds. Call 800-325-0083 toll free for information and fees.
Jenny Wiley State Resort Park: Jenny Wiley State Resort Park is located outside Prestonsburg, Ky., about 90 miles from Huntington. The park is named after legendary pioneer Jenny Wiley, who was captured in 1790 by Indians who killed her brother and five of her children. Wiley escaped after 11 months of captivity and walked a couple hundred miles back home from near South Shore, Ky. to southwestern Virginia. In 1800, Jenny Sellards Wiley and her husband Tom moved to the banks of the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River. After returning from captivity, she bore five more children. For more info on the park, call 800-325-0142.