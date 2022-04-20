HURRICANE — For the past 16 years, May has been a difficult month for Ona resident Christina Fulks.
This year it will be no different.
On May 1, 2006, Fulks’ older brother, Corporal William Bradley Fulks — or “Brad” as he was known — suffered terrible injuries on the battlefield in Iraq.
“Brad was part of the 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, N.C.,” Fulks says, “and that first day of May, an IED detonated beneath his Humvee.”
As a result, Corporal Fulks experienced second- and third-degree burns as well as internal injuries. He was transported to a hospital in Texas, where his family rushed to be by his side.
Christina. Her sister Amanda. Their mother and father. All gathered around Brad, who was considered the glue of the family.
“Brad is the one who kept our family together,” Fulks says. “He was a laid-back person, a funny guy, and a protective brother.”
Brad Fulks was 5-foot-8 with blondish-brown hair, blue eyes, and a nose like his father’s. Throughout his middle and high school years, he had boxed with the Golden Gloves. At Cabell-Midland High, he had played football and graduated with high honors. He listened to The Doors, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Jimmy Hendrix.
After a short stint at Marshall, Brad joined the Marines special forces battalion.
His 23rd birthday was on May 3, 2006, just two days after his traumatic accident.
And 15 days after that, he passed away.
“I was devastated when Brad died,” Fulks says. “We were really close and did everything together. I was only 19 when he died. The past 16 years have been difficult for our family, especially at the holidays.”
She adds, “The month of May is always hard for us because it is the month Brad got injured, celebrated his last birthday on this earth, and passed away.”
If anyone is aware of how hard this time of year is for Fulks and her family, it is Marine Corps League Detachment No. 1474, which was named in Brad’s honor when it was formed in December 2019.
Vince Turley, a Marine Corps veteran and senior vice commandant of the group, states, “Traditionally, Marine Corps League detachments name themselves after fallen Marines. Cpl. Fulks was a local hero who had served very honorably.”
Christina and her family were delighted with this honoring of Brad.
“We were honored that a platoon in Hurricane was named after him,” she says. “We were also surprised and excited about the annual race created in his memory.”
The young nonprofit, whose mission is to aid and assist veterans in the community, planned and executed the first annual Cpl. William B. Fulks Memorial annual Trail Event last year.
“Last year’s inaugural event was very successful in a few ways,” Turley notes. “Most importantly, we established an event which will honor Cpl. William B. Fulks around the anniversary of his passing. Also, as a young detachment, this was our first major event which raised money so that we can meet our mission of supporting local veterans in need.”
Christina Fulks and her family members were present at that event.
“Several of us ran and walked in the race,” she recounts. “My dad shot the gun that started the race and he and my mom gave speeches. I handed out the awards afterwards. We will be participating this year as well.”
Thanks to the success and support received from the community last year, the Marine Corps League decided to expand the event in a few ways this year.
“The proceeds from this year’s race on May 14 will contribute to a scholarship fund at Cabell Midland in honor of Cpl. William B. Fulks as well as support this local Marine Corps League Detachment in its pursuit to serve veterans of our community,” Turley says.
The race itself has expanded this year as well.
“We chose a trail event initially over a traditional 5K because it embodies the challenge spirit of the Corps,” Turley states. “We have both a 5K (run or walk) and a 10K event. We expanded the events this year to also include a 10K ruck race, where males will have to carry 30 pounds worth of weight and females 20 pounds.”
He continues, “This gives another unique event to the area and hopefully increases our participation by attracting different enthusiasts.”
The Cpl. William B. Fulks Memorial 2nd annual Trail Event Run, Ruck, or Walk is planned for 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane. The rain-or-shine event has an entry fee of $40 for race participants. T-shirts and participation medals (custom-made by Bear Wood Company) will be provided to all participants and podium plaques (also crafted by Bear Wood) will be awarded to top finishers.
“We are very thankful to have the support of the community with this event,” Turley acknowledges. “The City of Hurricane and Meeks Mountain Trails provide a spectacular venue to hold our race. BSA Troop 236 will join us again to provide a color guard for the opening ceremony and support our water stations along the route.”
To host an event of this caliber will require the generosity of the community.
“We offer varying levels of sponsorships for this race which is crucial in covering our expenses and defraying the cost of the event,” Turley explains. “Funds received will be used to purchase T-shirts for registered race participants, timing services, promotions, and medals for top finishers per category.”
Levels of sponsorship include platinum ($1,000), gold ($750), silver ($500), and bronze ($250).
Other ways the community can provide support is through donations of water and sport drinks, post-race nourishment, race day volunteers, and participation swag and distribution bags.
Marine Corps League Detachment #1474 is confident the community will come forward to support this event and to honor the memory of one of its own fallen heroes.
For the Fulks’ family, this May marks yet another year without Brad. Hopefully their community gathering to remember his heroic sacrifice will ease their grief even just a little.
If you would like to register for the Cpl. William B. Fulks Memorial 2nd annual Trail Event Run, Ruck, or Walk, check out https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/Hurricane/CplWilliamBFulksMemorialRace. If you would like to become a sponsor or have further questions, contact Vince Turley at v.turley@hotmail.com.