The popularity of multi-use rail trails continues to grow as more people view them as safe places to walk and ride. Rail-to-trail projects also provide a way to combine fitness with a fun outdoor activity.
West Virginia has 67 rail trails with 566 miles of open rail and logging trails. The state is developing 14 new projects with a potential of adding 135 more miles of trails.
“Rail trails were originally railroad corridors and are perfect for multi-use trails because the terrains are flat or gently sloped and often connect communities and industries,” said Ella Belling, West Virginia Rails to Trails Council president. “They are generally wide enough to accommodate hiking, biking, horse-riding and cross-country skiing, so they are ideal for year-round recreation use.”
With a length of 78 miles, the Greenbrier River Trail is the longest rail trail in West Virginia. The trail runs through Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties, crosses 35 bridges, goes through two tunnels and cuts through some of the state’s most remote areas. It is one of 50 Millennium Legacy Trails in the U.S., and was rated one of the top 10 hiking trails in the country by Backpacker Magazine.
The first phase of the Elk River Trail opened in spring with the trailhead at Duck. As of this writing, a 25-mile stretch of the trail is completed. The trail parallels the Elk River, has a crushed stone surface where rails once lay and is shaded by a tree canopy.
Since Gov. Jim Justice announced plans for the 73-mile long Elk River Trail last year, work has progressed quickly. Once completed, the trail will run from Falling Rock, outside of Clendenin in Kanawha County, through Clay County to Duck, and on into Braxton County. It will include a one-mile spur at Hartland called the Middle Creek Spur, and includes the entire 18-mile Buffalo Creek & Gauley Railroad (BC&G) that runs along Buffalo Creek between Dundon/Clay and Widen.
In West Virginia, only the Greenbrier River rail trail is longer by one mile.
In addition to being wide, the trail has no inclines, making for an easy hike or ride. “A fun fact for me is that the grade of the trail exceeds one-half percent in only two places. One of those is less than one percent, and the other is less than one and one-quarter percent, making the trail virtually flat,” said Ken Tawney, a founding member of the Elk River Trail Foundation.
The Elk River Trail is easily accessed from I-79. For updates on the progress of the Elk River Trail, visit website at elkriv ertrail.org, or go to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/elkrivertrail.
The North Bend Rail Trail stretches 72 miles from Parkersburg to Wolf Summit near Clarksburg. The state acquired the line from CSX Transportation in the 1980s and began turning it into a recreation multi-use trail.
A popular access point to the rail trail is at North Bend State Park near Cairo in Ritchie County, at the western end of the trail. From there, North Bend crosses 36 bridges and goes through 10 tunnels. One tunnel, the Silver Run Tunnel, is thought by some to be haunted. Along its length the trail passes through hills and farmland under a canopy of trees.
The trail is designated as part of the 5,500-mile American Discovery Trail, a series of trails that connects the United States from coast to coast.
For those seeking shorter trips and stunning scenery, the Hawks Nest Rail Trail is an easy 2-mile trail within Hawks Nest State Park near Ansted in Fayette County.
The trail crosses two trestles, a waterfall, cliff wall, a mountain stream and ends at the tram. While biking is allowed, this is one rail trail that makes a good hike — especially for photographers wishing to take pictures.
The trail can be combined with other trails in the park for longer excursions. Hikers seeking a challenge can combine it with a more strenuous hike up the Cliff Side Trail (rated moderate to difficult) for a total of 7.1 miles.
Visitors should note that Hawks Nest Lodge is scheduled to be closed from November through June 2021 for renovations.
For the latest news on accommodations, local convention and visitors bureaus are good resources for trip-planning information. For more information on the state’s trail program and West Virginia trails, visit wvrailtrails.org.