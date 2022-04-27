Recognize these 4 outdoor hazards

Wildlife can pose a threat if they are surprised or if outdoor enthusiasts come between mothers and their children. Making noise can help alert bears and other wildlife to the presence of people.
Spending time outdoors is good for the mind and the body. Researchers have studied the effects that spending time outdoors, particularly in wooded areas, has on well-being. A 2021 meta-analysis published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health concluded that forest-based interventions have a beneficial, therapeutic effect on stress, mental health disorders, hypertension, and immune system function.
In their excitement to engage in outdoor activities, nature lovers should not forget to heed safety precautions. That means recognizing the potential for safety hazards outdoors and how to react in potentially difficult situations.
1. Weather
Weather patterns can change rapidly. Always check multiple weather sources for your destination prior to heading out. Layer clothing accordingly for the weather in your destination, and have a plan in place in case a storm blows in. If stuck outdoors in a thunderstorm with lightning, find a low spot with a ditch or a depression, suggests AccuWeather. Keep in mind that tents and pavilions provide inadequate shelter and are nearly as risky as standing under a tall tree, advises the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
2. Injuries
No one wants to get hurt while enjoying the great outdoors, but injuries happen. Always carry safety gear. Pack a first aid kit with the basics, but also items geared toward your adventure. For example, a life jacket is essential when boating or spending time on the water. When hiking, you may need to stabilize a twisted ankle or a broken limb from a fall, so carry a splint on challenging hikes. Bringing a buddy along also is a safety measure. That way he or she can seek out help if you are injured, and vice versa.
3. Topography
The lay of the land can be hazardous. Outdoor enthusiasts should be aware of their surroundings, which can include sheer cliff edges, steep climbs, loose rocks, deep waters, and more. CoolHikingGear.com warns that any river above ankle height has the potential to sweep a person off his or her feet if the current is moving. Avoid crossing rivers and know the terrain ahead of time to plan safely.
4. Wildlife
People are not the only animals who enjoy the great outdoors. Encountering wildlife is common when venturing into their habitats. Some animals even travel into residential neighborhoods in search of food. Many animals prefer to run off rather than engage with humans. But they also can be surprised by people or pets in nature. Traveling in groups; making noise so as not to surprise animals; keeping pets close by; and avoiding hiking at dawn and dusk when many animals are most active can reduce the risk for potentially dangerous encounters. Be aware of wildlife birthing seasons, as a mother may be overly protective if you stumble across her young.