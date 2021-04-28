Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.