Hello!
We are so glad to have you visiting us in Cabell County and the Greater Huntington area of West Virginia. And we certainly hope you have a great visit. There is so much to see and do here. We also want you to know that the Convention and Visitors Bureau staff is here to connect you in any way that we can. We'll be glad to help you plan all or any part of your visit.
If you're like a lot of our guests, you look for unique dining and shopping experiences as well as interesting activities and events. You'll find most of them listed on the pages of this guide, but we'll be glad to answer any questions that you might have or give you more information.
You can mix the world-class exhibits at the Huntington Museum of Art with the down-home, historical charm of Heritage Farm Museum and Village. Make sure you get your picture with the kissing lama!
You can pair a superb meal at Savannah's Restaurant with a vintage from their extensive wine list or kick back at Hillbilly Hotdogs, Midway Drive-In or Jim's Steak and Spaghetti, all of which have been recently featured on national television.
You need to stop by our office, too. We're located in a renovated train station, and it's worth the visit just to see that. But we'll give you some maps and tour guides and you can even see the former bank building, located in our village, that is rumored to have been robbed by the Jesse James Gang. We're located at 210 11th St., across from the entrance to Harris Riverfront Park. Just look for the big "Visitors Center" sign.
There are many possibilities for you to choose from while you're here. We hope you'll try them all, either now or on a return visit. And we encourage you to share your thoughts and experiences with us. We'll even include clips from your personal pictures and videos on our Web site. Just shoot me an email, and I'll fill you in on all the details.
Until then, thanks again for stopping by. Have a Wild and Wonderful West Virginia day!
Tyson Compton,
President, Cabell-Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau
304-525-7333 tyson@wvvisit.org