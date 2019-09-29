Dear Visitor: Welcome to the Tri-State! On behalf of the Tri-State Chamber Coalition — represented by the Ashland, Ky., Alliance, the Huntington, W.Va., Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Lawrence County, Ohio, Chamber of Commerce — we would like to welcome you to our region.
The unique area offers something for everyone. From urban shopping and entertainment venues to rural amenities, you will discover entertainment, cultural and educational opportunities typically only found in or near large metropolitan areas.
The Tri-State and the Ohio River, which ties us all together, provide beautiful city and rural parks for all to enjoy, as well as unique, world-class museums and entertainment venues that offer a wide variety of events throughout the year.
If you are looking to relocate to this area, you will find a low cost of living and high quality of life that attracts and keeps people in our communities. With a regional airport providing air service to several destinations and a highly networked highway system, the region is within 500 miles of half of the nation's population. We have nationally recognized health care facilities, great schools, top-rated universities and vibrant multi-state business communities, which make this region a great place to work and live.
The Tri-State Chamber Coalition is working to bring the region's communities together, recognizing that although comprised of three states, we share interests and heritage. Stop in any of the Tri-State Chamber offices for local maps and more details about area attractions.
Whether you are a visitor or a new resident, welcome to the region!
Sincerely,
Tim Gibbs
President/CEO, Ashland Alliance
Bill Bissett
President, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce
Bill Dingus
Executive Director, Greater Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce