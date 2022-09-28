The days are growing shorter and cooler. Time to huddle up indoors, right? While we love a good pajamas-and-streaming session, we urge you to not start hibernating just yet. There is so much to do around here in the fall and winter months — and it’s getting cool enough to actually enjoy being outdoors.
The Tri-State Area, Metro Valley and Southern West Virginia offer tons of options for outdoor activities. There are plenty of indoor opportunities too, for when Old Man Winter is being a little too grumpy.
You don’t have to hop on an airplane to find world-class museums, intriguing artisan and boutique shops, and a wide world of outdoor fun.
It’s all right here at your doorstep.
We at HD Media have compiled this guide to help our readers plan a memorable getaway — whether a day trip, a weekend or even longer stay — without ever having to step foot outside of our coverage area. We have put together lists of can’t-miss attractions, bountiful shopping and myriad outdoor pursuits to suit a variety of tastes — from the solitude of bird-watching to the exhilaration of zooming along mountaintops on ATVs.
