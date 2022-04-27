Ready to stretch your legs? Spring is here, and the days are growing longer and warmer at last — and with COVID-19 numbers trending better, we bet you and your family are ready to get out and have some fun. The Tri-State Area, Metro Valley and Southern West Virginia offer tons of options for outdoor activities. There are plenty of indoor opportunities too, a perfect way to stay cool during the dog days of summer.
You don’t have to hop on an airplane to find world-class museums, intriguing artisan and boutique shops, and a wide world of outdoor fun.
It’s all right here at your doorstep.
We at HD Media have compiled this guide to help our readers plan a memorable getaway — whether a day trip, a weekend or even longer stay — without ever having to step foot outside of our coverage area. We have put together lists of can’t-miss attractions, bountiful shopping and myriad outdoor pursuits to suit a variety of tastes — from the solitude of bird-watching to the exhilaration of zooming along mountaintops on ATVs.
If the pandemic has encouraged you — like many Americans — to try some new outdoor hobbies, we’ve also thrown in some informative articles to help you get started.
