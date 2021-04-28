There’s nothing quite like a global pandemic to make a person come down with cabin fever.
While the availability of COVID-19 vaccines is shining a proverbial light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, things aren’t quite back to business as usual yet. But with the days getting longer and warmer, you might find yourself itching to plan your summer travel, yet wondering whether you’ll have to put it off for another year.
Well, there’s great news for Tri-State Area, Metro Valley and Southern West Virginia residents who feel like their four walls are closing in on them: You don’t have to hop on an airplane to find world-class museums, intriguing artisan and boutique shops, and a wide world of outdoor fun.
It’s all right here at your doorstep.
We at HD Media have compiled this guide to help our readers plan a memorable getaway — whether a day trip, a weekend or even longer stay — without ever having to step foot outside of our coverage area. We have put together lists of can’t-miss attractions, bountiful shopping and myriad outdoor pursuits to suit a variety of tastes — from the solitude of bird-watching to the exhilaration of zooming along mountaintops on ATVs.
With social distancing, frequent, proper hand-washing and mask-wearing when indicated, the activities listed here can be done safely during the pandemic; however, as the coronavirus situation is fluid, we recommend that you call ahead or check online with each location before finalizing your plans. We also recommend monitoring virus statistics in the area you wish to visit, along with local laws and guidelines.
We wish you happy, healthy, adventurous travels.