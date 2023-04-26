There’s no question, Appalachian summers can get hot. But luckily, our home turf will match and then raise that heat with its slate of spring and summer activities and attractions.
Whether you want to celebrate patriotism, explore the area’s vast waterways, feel the wind on your face in an awesome adventure, learn about our shared heritage and culture, or cut loose on a shopping spree — this is your playground.
The Tri-State Area, Metro Valley and Southern West Virginia offer tons of options for outdoor activities — boating, fishing, hiking, camping and ATV trail riding are just a few of the outdoor pursuits you can explore.
There are plenty of indoor opportunities, too, for when you need to cool off during the dog days of summer.
You don’t have to hop on an airplane to find world-class museums, intriguing artisan and boutique shops, and a wide world of outdoor fun.
It’s all right here at your doorstep.
We at HD Media have compiled this guide to help our readers plan a memorable getaway — whether a day trip, a weekend or even longer stay — without ever having to step foot outside of our coverage area. We have put together lists of can’t-miss attractions, bountiful shopping and myriad outdoor pursuits to suit a variety of tastes — from the solitude of bird-watching to the exhilaration of zooming along mountaintops on ATVs.
