“We Are Marshall” remains the most widely known telling of the story of the Nov. 14, 1970, tragedy and subsequent rebirth of the Thundering Herd football team and community. But don’t stop there. Here are additional films, books and websites featuring information on the event:
Marshall University: Ashes to Glory by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Directed by Deborah Novak and written by Novak and Joe Witek.
Released Nov. 18, 2000, this documentary captures the heroism that overcame the community following the plane crash, in “the most inspirational story of college sports ever.” Not rated. Run time is 1 hour, 57 minutes.
A Coach in Progress: Marshall Football — A Story of Survival and Revival by Red Dawson
This book is the story of Red Dawson’s involvement with Marshall football during the past near half-century spent living with the memories of the worst sports-related air tragedy in history. 260 pages.
Real Tragedy, Real Triumph: True Stories and Images from the Crash and Rebirth of Marshall University Football by The Herald-Dispatch
The Herald-Dispatch and its former sister papers, the afternoon Huntington Advertiser and Sunday Herald-Advertiser, chronicled the shock and devastation of a community and its coming together to mourn, heal and remember. This is a collection of the true happenings, people and images of this story. 104 pages.
November Ever After: A Memoir of Tragedy and Triumph in the Wake of the 1970 Marshall Football Plane Crash by Craig T. Greenlee
Former Marshall defensive back Craig T. Greenlee, who walked away from the Thundering Herd in 1969 due to personal reasons — a decision that likely saved his life — provides insights and recollections about the tragedy and its aftermath. 168 pages.
The Marshall Story: College Football’s Greatest Comeback by Rick Nolte, Dave Wellman, Tim Stephens and Mickey Johnson
Written by four former sports reporters and editors who covered Thundering Herd football over parts of four decades, “The Marshall Story” relates the true and inspiring story of how Marshall and a shocked community rebounded from the tragedy. 228 pages.
The 1970 Marshall Plane Crash: The Real Story by The Herald-Dispatch
This website dedicated to the history of the plane crash contains valuable resources, including original articles and newspaper pages from 1970, photo galleries, and current-day stories tied to the event. Find it online at www.herald-dispatch.com/sports/marshall_plane_crash