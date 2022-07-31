WAYNE — The first day of the 2022-23 academic school year for Wayne County students in kindergarten through 12th grades is set for Thursday, Aug. 25.
Pre-kindergarten students’ first day of school is set for Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Open house dates for schools have not been set; information will be available on the Wayne County Schools website in the upcoming weeks.
The Marshall University Heart of Appalachia Talent Search Program (HATS) back-to-school drive-thru event will take place Aug. 13 for high school students.
The drive-thru event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at Tolsia High School, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Wayne High School and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Spring Valley High School. Students will receive a backpack, paper, pencils, folders and more back-to-school supplies.
Parents are recommended to get all required vaccinations and register their children for classes before the first day of school.
Incoming pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will be required to show their most recent dental and well-child visit records within one year from the start of school, their birth certificate and immunization records for DTaP/DTP; polio; measles, mumps and rubella; varicella; and hepatitis B.
Copies of dental visits are also required for incoming second-, seventh- and 12th-grade students.
Incoming seventh- and 12th-grade students are also required to show proof of immunization for TDAP and MCV4, meningococcal and meningitis vaccine.
Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to stay home for at least five days and will be recommended to wear a mask for an additional five days upon returning to school.
Students who contracted COVID-19 may return to school after the five-day isolation period if they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and if their COVID-19 symptoms are improving.
More information about vaccine requirements, COVID-19 guidelines, registration and school re-entry is available on the Wayne County Schools website.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
