A film based on the 1970 plane crash that claimed the lives of the members of Marshall University’s football team, its staff and supporters, and the plane’s flight crew has continued to share the story of the tragedy with audiences around the world.
More than 35 years after the crash, Warner Bros. and Thunder Road Pictures produced a feature film about the crash and Marshall’s struggle to field a team in the ensuing years. The movie, which was largely shot on campus in April 2006, is an adaptation of university officials’ efforts to restore the football program and the community’s spirits after the crash. Scenes in the movie were also filmed in Atlanta.
It stars Matthew McConaughey as head coach Jack Lengyel, Matthew Fox as assistant coach William “Red” Dawson and David Strathairn as university President Donald Dedmon. It also starred Ian McShane, Anthony Mackie, Kate Mara, January Jones and Brian Geraghty.
“It’s a movie about core values,” Lengyel said in 2006, “hope and faith and perseverance and love.”
The script was written by Jamie Linden, and the film was directed by McG and produced by Basil Iwanyk.
While a certain level of literary license was exercised, Marshall worked with Warner Bros. to portray the events associated with the tragedy as accurately as possible. Consultants, historians, archivists and other professionals provided guidance to the film company on this project.
The film, which received mixed reviews, went on to gross $43.5 million at the box office after it was released Dec. 22, 2006, following a “green carpet” premiere Dec. 12, 2006, at the Keith-Albee theater.
“It speaks to our community,” Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert previously told The Herald-Dispatch.
“It speaks to the Huntington feel, the support that Huntington has for the university, the support Huntington has for the victims, their families, the orphaned children and the spouses who lost their loved ones. I think it speaks to all that in a powerful way.”
The film has proven to be so powerful, to use Gilbert’s description, on campus that Marshall University Athletics requires all athletes entering the university to watch it, Ginny Painter, senior vice president of communications and marketing at Marshall, previously told The Herald-Dispatch. University officials order copies of the film annually and distribute it when large groups or conferences take place on campus.
“We do that because the story resonates with people,” Painter said.