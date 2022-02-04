WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A new study conducted by the American Heart Association shows fewer than 1 in 5 adults living in the U.S. with Type 2 diabetes are meeting optimal targets to reduce heart disease risk.
While this may be surprising to some, to Melissa Justice and Kristin DeBoard at the Williamson Health and Wellness Center, who have been working with patients with heart disease and diabetes to reduce risks and teach and promote healthier lifestyles, it’s something they’re already familiar with and working to combat and treat.
Justice, clinical manager of chronic care, said she’s seen great success with GLP-1 drugs.
“It’s really hard to change people’s minds and ways of thinking as far as their dietary habits and exercise activities,” she said. “But I really have seen wonderful results and great success, especially with GLP-1, with weight loss and weight reduction. GLP-1 meds now also come with the reduction of heart disease, strokes and heart failures and kidney protection, so that’s a plus.”
The study by the American Heart Association also states that in order to improve heart health for those with Type 2 diabetes, social determinants of health and other barriers for effective treatment must be addressed. One barrier especially can dissuade patients from accessing medicines, Justice said: cost.
“Nationally, I think these studies and these new drugs that come out are wonderful,” Justice said. “However, we all know that new medicines that come to market can also be very pricey. In this area, we have a lot of Medicare and Medicaid patients; sometimes it’s really hard to get the medication approved.
“Oftentimes when we go in homes, it’s not the regimen of treatments that are wrong or inaccurate; it’s just that patient’s ability to acquire the things that he needs to make it all work together. There’s a lot of obstacles here for patients, whether it be their income, transportation, housing and foods they have on hand or what have you.”
With an all-inclusive approach to health and diabetes management, Justice and DeBoard see a greater success with their patients. They focus on a wider array of treatments and lifestyle changes, as well as med education. Justice teaches a diabetes education management class, and DeBoard arranges tailored food boxes with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered to patients who may not be able to afford those items on their own.
The health center has a unique partnership with the American Heart Association to get home blood pressure monitoring systems to patients, said DeBoard, marketing and nutrition manager. Patients are educated on the appropriate way to take their blood pressure and on the importance of blood pressure optimal control.
“On the heart health side, we’re able to provide home blood pressure monitors, and patients keep a log sheet, they report back to us and then we try to enroll them into these walking programs and try to get them to come to the nutrition ed,” DeBoard said.
DeBoard said in many cases, patients are ignorant of what to do for their health concerns, as they’ve never been educated. Through home visits, Justice and DeBoard can inform their patients who may not know about their diseases and treatments.
“We go into the homes and try to educate and meet the patient where they are — assess the living conditions,” Justice said. “I think a lot of education needs to go into play, especially when a new medication is prescribed. The patient needs to know what it’s actually for, so they can recognize the name and see what it’s all about.”
Home visits also encourage patients to become more comfortable and open up more, Justice said.
“That’s the beauty of the home visits with the community health worker program that we have,” she said. “It’s easy for us to sit and educate them, but you have to meet them where they truly are in their life, with their money and their access. Because things are limited and you can prescribe any medicine, but if they can’t afford it, they’re not going to bother to take it.”
Through the center’s community garden that patients participate in, Justice said it empowers her patients to be more engaged in more outreach efforts.
“They actually work the grounds and do their own planting, their own weeding and everything,” Justice said. “What we have discovered is that the more engaged these patients are, the more confidence they acquire, so then they want to tackle the next endeavor, whether it be starting to walk more, going to the local yoga class or a Zumba class.”
The Williamson Health and Wellness Center, which serves patients in Logan and Mingo counties in West Virginia and Pike County, Kentucky, has many community partners and volunteers.
“It takes a community to care for these patients,” Justice said. “You’ve heard the saying, ‘It takes a community to raise a child;’ it’s a community effort to take care of and manage these patients. But the patient does have to be accountable themselves, too.”